Gainesville Sports Commission hosting USA Artistic Swimming Junior Olympics this weekend

By Ainslie Lee, The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago
The Stephen C. O'Connell Center is the home of more than 900 athletes ranging the ages of 11 to 19 this week as the Gainesville Sports Commission

USA Artistic Swimming, formerly known as U.S. Synchronized Swimming, has drawn in 68 clubs from 24 states to compete across the eight-day competition on the University of Florida's campus.

The competition is broken up into four age groups — 12U, 13-15, junior and senior. Athletes can compete in solo routine, or highlight and free combination routines, which feature up to 10 swimmers.

To qualify for the competition, which is the largest domestic championship of the year, athletes must go through competitions in their respective geographic region.

Competition continues today and Saturday, with 20 finals events stretching across the two days. Click here for more information.

A free livestream from the event is available at www.teamusa.org/usa-artistic-swimming/livestream.

