Purdue football 2023 recruiting tracker: Mt. Vernon tight end, Florida receiver commit

WEST LAFAYETTE – The impact of numerous weekend official visits during June continues to reverberate for Purdue’s program.

On Friday, Mt. Vernon tight end George Burhenn and Florida receiver Shaborne "Semaj" Demps became the latest commitments to coach Jeff Brohm’s 2023 recruiting class. Demps attends Glades Central High School in Belle Glade, Fla.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound Demps selected the Boilermakers over offers from Indiana, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Toledo and others. Iowa, Iowa State, Air Force and Ball State were among the schools that offered Burhenn a scholarship.

Burhenn and Demps are the 16th and 17th commitments in the class. Demps is the fourth receiver along with Jaron Tibbs (Cathedral), Ryne Shackelford (LaGrange, Ohio) and TJ McWilliams (North Central).

Demps was one of several prospects on campus for official visits a week ago. Since Saturday, the Boilermakers have received at least seven commitments, including five from last weekend. Burhenn visited in early June.

As a junior, Demps caught 45 passes for 983 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He also totaled 114 rushing yards on 14 carries. Burhenn caught 28 passes for 443 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.

After the two commitments, Purdue's class is ranked No. 19 by 247sports.com .

Purdue football 2023 commitments

Rickie Collins , quarterback, Baton Rouge, La

, quarterback, Baton Rouge, La Winston Berglund , defensive back/linebacker, Carmel

, defensive back/linebacker, Carmel Owen Davis , linebacker, Richwood, Ohio

, linebacker, Richwood, Ohio Zion Gunn , defensive back, Winter Park, Fla

, defensive back, Winter Park, Fla Drake Carlson , defensive end, Nashville

, defensive end, Nashville Micah Carter , defensive end, Louisville

, defensive end, Louisville Terrell Washington , running back, Wylie, Texas

, running back, Wylie, Texas Dillon Thieneman , defensive back, Westfield

, defensive back, Westfield Saadiq Clements , defensive tackle, Henderson, Ky

, defensive tackle, Henderson, Ky Will Heldt , defensive end/linebacker, Carmel

, defensive end/linebacker, Carmel TJ McWilliams, receiver, North Central

receiver, North Central Ethan Fields , offensive lineman, Geismar, La.

, offensive lineman, Geismar, La. Ryne Shackelford , receiver, LaGrange, Ohio

, receiver, LaGrange, Ohio Keyjuan Brown, running back, Atlanta

running back, Atlanta Jaron Tibbs, receiver, Cathedral

receiver, Cathedral Shaborne "Semaj" Demps, receiver, Belle Glade, Fla.

receiver, Belle Glade, Fla. George Burhenn , tight end, Mt. Vernon

