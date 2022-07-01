ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue football 2023 recruiting tracker: Mt. Vernon tight end, Florida receiver commit

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZHZa_0gSG7r7000

WEST LAFAYETTE – The impact of numerous weekend official visits during June continues to reverberate for Purdue’s program.

On Friday, Mt. Vernon tight end George Burhenn and Florida receiver Shaborne "Semaj" Demps became the latest commitments to coach Jeff Brohm’s 2023 recruiting class. Demps attends Glades Central High School in Belle Glade, Fla.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound Demps selected the Boilermakers over offers from Indiana, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Toledo and others. Iowa, Iowa State, Air Force and Ball State were among the schools that offered Burhenn a scholarship.

Burhenn and Demps are the 16th and 17th commitments in the class. Demps is the fourth receiver along with Jaron Tibbs (Cathedral), Ryne Shackelford (LaGrange, Ohio) and TJ McWilliams (North Central).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2drzKN_0gSG7r7000

Demps was one of several prospects on campus for official visits a week ago. Since Saturday, the Boilermakers have received at least seven commitments, including five from last weekend. Burhenn visited in early June.

As a junior, Demps caught 45 passes for 983 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He also totaled 114 rushing yards on 14 carries. Burhenn caught 28 passes for 443 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.

After the two commitments, Purdue's class is ranked No. 19 by 247sports.com .

PURDUE FOOTBALL 2023 RECRUITING: Cathedral receiver Jaron Tibbs commits

Purdue football 2023 commitments

  • Rickie Collins , quarterback, Baton Rouge, La
  • Winston Berglund , defensive back/linebacker, Carmel
  • Owen Davis , linebacker, Richwood, Ohio
  • Zion Gunn , defensive back, Winter Park, Fla
  • Drake Carlson , defensive end, Nashville
  • Micah Carter , defensive end, Louisville
  • Terrell Washington , running back, Wylie, Texas
  • Dillon Thieneman , defensive back, Westfield
  • Saadiq Clements , defensive tackle, Henderson, Ky
  • Will Heldt , defensive end/linebacker, Carmel
  • TJ McWilliams, receiver, North Central
  • Ethan Fields , offensive lineman, Geismar, La.
  • Ryne Shackelford , receiver, LaGrange, Ohio
  • Keyjuan Brown, running back, Atlanta
  • Jaron Tibbs, receiver, Cathedral
  • Shaborne "Semaj" Demps, receiver, Belle Glade, Fla.
  • George Burhenn , tight end, Mt. Vernon

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football 2023 recruiting tracker: Mt. Vernon tight end, Florida receiver commit

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

West Lafayette is home to one of best burger spots in US

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the leading authorities on burgers has released a list of the 50 best burgers in the country, and one selection is making the Hoosier State proud. Thrillist is known for reviewing and tracking the best restaurants in everything from pizza to barbecue to...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2021 Indiana Terminated Pregnancy Report provides county statistics

INDIANA (WEHT) – A new report shows 8,414 pregnancies were terminated in the Hoosier state in 2021. Indiana residents sought out 7,949 of those terminations. And 201 of those Indiana residents were from the southwestern part of the state. The Indiana Department of Health released the 2021 Terminated Pregnancy Report on Thursday. According to the […]
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Fishers feels the purple rain

Several Democratic and Libertarian candidates attended part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s 2022 Town Hall Series on Tuesday at the Fishers branch of the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Drive. With over 150 people in attendance, it was a room packed with local citizens who wanted to hear and speak with candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Indiana Secretary of State, and the state legislature.
FISHERS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
State
Texas State
City
Lagrange, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
WLFI.com

Lafayette Stars and Stripes Fireworks show has an alternate location

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Anyone who plans to find a good view of the Stars and Stripes Fireworks might want to set their sights further down river. The fireworks will not be launched from the bridge like usual. The location had to be moved due to some construction on the west side of the river.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bird flu spreads to another Indiana county

MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another Indiana county is hit with bird flu.   The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Person hospitalized after shooting in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Tuesday in Kokomo, the Kokomo Police Department announced. Police said a suspect has been detained. The shooting happened in the 500 block of East Gerhart Street. At 1:30 p.m., KPD said investigators were still currently at...
KOKOMO, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Tracker#American Football#College Football#Air Force#North Central#Purdue#Baton Roug
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Holiday weekend outlook

INDIANAPOLIS — It was feast or famine for rain over the last 24 hours. Lafayette to Muncie stayed dry while Indianapolis saw a minimal 0.03". Heavier storms lead to over a quarter of an inch in Terre Haute with the highest rainfall amounts falling from Shelbyville to Rushville. Drier...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette man arrested in Columbian Park shooting

A Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with multiple rounds of gunshots fired Saturday night at Columbian Park. Police say no injuries were reported. Heath G. Fletcher was arrested Sunday on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a handgun and intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Lafayette Police Department news release said.
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
WLFI.com

Local fireworks shows on July Fourth

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Here's a list of some of the July Fourth fireworks happening in the viewing area. In Tippecanoe County, you can head down to Riehle Plaza in Lafayette. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on Monday. In White County, Indiana Beach will start...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Holiday travel off to a deadly start

WABASH/TIPTON COUNTIES, Ind. (WANE) – Two separate vehicle crashes left two people dead Thursday as Hoosiers began travelling for the holiday weekend, according to Indiana State Police. A two-vehicle crash on State Road 15 in Wabash County left a 68-year-old Marion man dead, and another two-vehicle crash on State...
WTHR

Plainfield pursuit ends in deadly crash in Putnam County

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — State Police accident reconstruction investigators were called to the scene of a deadly crash in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, July 2, 2022. A car pursued by Plainfield Police from Hendricks County along U.S. 40 crashed near Putnam County 550 East, killing the driver. Authorities have not...
WLFI.com

Columbian Park shooting under investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred before 9 p.m. Saturday at Columbian Park. Multiple rounds were fired near the park. There were no reported injuries. Sunday officers with the Lafayette Police Department arrested Heath G. Fletcher of Lafayette in relation to...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Machine shop catches fire in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County building caught fire earlier this evening. Carroll County firefighters responded to a barn fire at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday evening at 3780 East 100 South in Flora. Carroll County Fire Chief Todd Trent tells News 18 nobody was in the building...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Plainfield PD pursuit leads to fatal crash, car up in flames

PLAINFIELD — Saturday at 1:43 p.m., Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to report of a vehicle fire. The incident was a result of a vehicle pursuit by Plainfield PD and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department. The call for police came in as a report of an intoxicated or impaired driver heading westbound on […]
cbs4indy.com

Need a laugh today? Watch Plainfield PD help raccoon with head stuck in plastic bottle

PLAINFIELD — Yesterday was an interesting day for a few officers from the Plainfield Police Department. Officer Brewster of Plainfield PD found a raccoon that trapped its head inside of a plastic bottle. Luckily for the little creature, Officer Brewster was able to remove the bottle so that it could go about its adventurous day.
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy