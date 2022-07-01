Montgomery Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb, No. 8 RB in Class of 2023, commits to Auburn football

Jeremiah Cobb is staying close to home.

Cobb, a four-star recruit from Montgomery Catholic and the No. 8 running back in the Class of 2023, announced Friday his commitment to Auburn football.

Clemson and Tennessee were Cobb's other finalists, narrowed down from a top six in May that also included Georgia, LSU and Texas.

Auburn was considered the favorite, with all five of 247Sports' predictions pegging Cobb to the Tigers. Cobb made visits to all three finalists last month.

Cobb rushed for 2,163 yards his junior year, averaging 11.1 yards per carry. He scored 30 touchdowns and added 561 yards and eight touchdowns receiving, leading Catholic to 13 wins and the Class 3A state semifinals. A two-sport star for the Knights, Cobb is a two-time state champion in track and runs a sub-11 second 100-meter dash.

Cobb was voted first-team All-State by the ASWA last season and was a finalist for Class 3A Back of the Year, as well as a first-team Montgomery Advertiser All-Metro selection. At the time of his commitment, he had more than 30 Division I offers.

With Cobb, the No. 207 national recruit per the 247Sports Composite, Auburn has three commits for 2023, of which Cobb is the highest rated.

