Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Seekonk man gets probation for planting camera in WPI student's dorm room

By Craig S. Semon, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
WORCESTER — A man charged with placing a hidden camera in a Worcester Polytechnic Institute student’s dorm room was placed on 18 months probation Wednesday, while the charges of attempting to commit a crime and trespassing were continued without a finding.

WPI police said Kyle Sanborn of Seekonk, a WPI student at the time of the incident, admitted he placed the camera “with the intent to video her in a state of nudity and use it for self-gratification.”

The unaware party’s boyfriend discovered the camera on Jan. 23, 2020, when it fell from beneath a bed, a police report states.

Judge Michael G. Allard made the ruling in Central District Court.

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

