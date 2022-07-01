ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A.’s ‘Benny Boy’ Cidery is Making City’s First Bone-Dry Basque-style Cider In Lincoln Heights

By Javier Cabral
 4 days ago
Seeing L.A. Dodger hat-and-high sock-wearing residents of Lincoln Heights gingerly sip on hard cider made from heirloom Newtown Pippin apples, while sitting on a two-top table about 75 feet away from cars gridlocked on the 5 Freeway, is a sight to behold. Their eyes open up in surprise as soon as...

CBS LA

Woman attacks taco vendor in South Los Angeles

Street vendors are an iconic part of the Los Angeles food scene but many are growing more and more concerned as they become targets for smash-and-grab robberies. Cameras caught a recent attack where a woman dumped out tins full of food and poured out barrels of horchata at the "South Tacos Stand" before attacking vendor Bertha Zuniga on the corner of Slauson and Normandie Avenues Saturday night. Before leaving, the woman spit on everything she had not already trashed.While she was nervous to speak out, Zuniga said the woman started destroying her spot after workers asked her to wait until they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools in California

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $24,995,000 World Class Home in Laguna Beach Sits on A Dramatic Promontory Setting with Premium Views Capture The Ocean and Beach

The Home in Laguna Beach is one of the world’s finest oceanfront estates features a circular drive, park-like grounds and a spacious courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 32 N La Senda Dr, Laguna Beach, California; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Andy Stavros (Phone: 949-290-0139) & Joshua Altman (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Laguna Beach.
thelosangelesbeat.com

Where to Celebrate the 4th Safely in 2022

Lancaster, Palmdale, Lynwood and La Puente won’t be having fireworks this weekend, because the pyrotechnics company they hired is under investigation! And this year, So Cal’s already dry conditions have been exacerbated by the drought, so it’s a tinderbox out there! Many public fireworks displays, like those in Claremont, have already been cancelled. Please don’t light illegal fireworks, instead check out where to party!!!
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Anti-Gentrification Group Lead Protest At New NELA Restaurant Park Doing ‘American Heritage Cookery’

With its residential foothills and warehouse-pocked industrial avenues, Glassell Park has yet to undergo the rampant development and ensuing gentrification that has rapidly changed the face of its Northeast L.A. neighbors. But a handful of life-long locals sense the creeping suffocation to come, beginning with those first dreadful dominoes of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox40jackson.com

Los Angeles warehouse goes up in flames

A vacant warehouse in Los Angeles, California, went up in flames Sunday evening, with fire shooting through the roof as fire officials attempted to tame the flames. The massive fire started shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in a building in the Woodland Hills neighborhood. Fire shoots through the roof of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
