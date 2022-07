Redeemer Lutheran Church, located at 1664 Kraemer Drive in Winona, will hold a Day Camp on August 8-12, 2022, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The theme is “Way, Truth, Life.” A morning snack and a noon lunch will be provided each day. In addition to Bible stories, there will be music, games, crafts, skits and more. The day camp is open to children who are going into first through sixth grade (elementary) in the fall.

WINONA, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO