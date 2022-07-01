ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

DMV centers closed for Fourth of July holiday: PennDOT

By Jared Weaver
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said that all DMV centers will be closed in observance of Independence Day.

All driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg will be closed from Saturday July 2, to Monday July 4.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website .

PA Turnpike expects over 5 million drivers for holiday travel

The online services are always available to access at no additional cost and include a variety of services listed below:

  • Driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals.
  • Driver-history services.
  • Address changes.
  • Driver’s license and vehicle registration restoration letters.
  • Pay driver’s license or vehicle insurance restoration fee.
  • Driver’s license and photo ID duplicates
  • Driver exam scheduling.

For a complete list of driver and photo license center closings, visit PennDOT’s website .

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

