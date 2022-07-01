ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Nelson Piquet aimed further racial and homophobic slurs at Lewis Hamilton

By Giles Richards at Silverstone
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5NoH_0gSG4Vzl00
Nelson Piquet has been banned from the Formula One paddock for life after his comments.

The condemnation facing Nelson Piquet has escalated as evidence of further racist and also homophobic slurs he has made against Lewis Hamilton has emerged. The Briton had already demanded the sport take action to combat racism and called for a change to the “archaic mindset” in the sport.

On Monday an interview from a podcast in 2021 was released of Piquet using a racial slur to describe Hamilton. The three-time champion in the 1980s was roundly vilified by the sport, with F1 and the FIA issuing statements condemning racism. The Brazilian, whose daughter is the partner of Max Verstappen, has since been banned from the F1 paddock for life. Piquet had issued a statement saying his words had been “ill thought-out” but denying they were racist, claiming they had been mistranslated. His arguments were given little credence and now look all but hollow as further footage has emerged.

The Brazilian website Grande Prêmio said it had obtained a full copy of November’s podcast and in it Piquet repeated the racist epithet and added a homophobic slur, when discussing his former rival Keke Rosberg, his son Nico and Hamilton, who drove with the younger Rosberg. F1 had no intention of revoking its ban on Piquet despite his statement and these further details will surely ensure he never returns to the F1 paddock. “Discriminatory or racist language is unacceptable in any form and has no part in society,” F1 stated after the first comments were made public.

Hamilton addressed the issue at Silverstone as he prepared for this weekend’s British Grand Prix, noting that he was frustrated that many former drivers were wholly out of touch and increasingly irrelevant. “I have been on the receiving end of racism and that negative and, archaic narratives and undertones of discrimination,” he said. “I am not sure why we are continuing to give these older people a platform. They are speaking on the sport but we are looking to go in a different direction. It’s the bigger picture.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZnGh_0gSG4Vzl00
Lewis Hamilton drives his upgraded Mercedes during practice for the British F1 GP at Silverstone. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Formula 1/Getty Images

Hamilton has for the moment also ended his long-running stand-off with the FIA over removing his piercings while driving. Since April the FIA’s strict enforcement of its rule banning drivers from wearing jewellery in the car has been at odds with Hamilton, who has said he would not remove his nose stud.

The issue has been put on hold twice since then under medical exemptions and Hamilton could have faced a potential ban from racing had it not been resolved but the FIA has now confirmed Hamilton has removed the piercing for practice at the British Grand Prix.

Quick Guide

How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts?

Show

First practice at Silverstone proved to be of little purpose for the drivers, with teams largely opting not to run in the rain. When the sun came out for the second session, however, there was reason for considerable optimism at Mercedes. The team have brought a raft of upgrades to the meeting and Hamilton was second on the timesheets to Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, just over a tenth back from the Spaniard. McLaren’s Lando Norris was third, with Verstappen, Red Bull’s championship leader, in fourth, two tenths down.

Comments / 43

Diamond Teague
3d ago

when a person has lived in a restricted bubble all their life and are set in their ways... this is the end result. so uncouth. so sick and tired of people and the horrible things WE DO TO EACH OTHER!

Reply
25
Robert Stone
2d ago

Sounds like jealousy and racism going hand in hand. Keep that racism going Nelson. We don't want to ever forget who you really are. Jealous of a black man and you have had the world at your feet even before you were born so sad

Reply
15
Herbert Pearson
3d ago

Another insecure white man caught in his feelings weakness at its highest level.

Reply
27
Related
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel Show Their Support For Protestors At British Grand Prix

The British Grand Prix started with an awful crash involving a number of drivers, but Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu saw his car flip after hitting Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri. This obviously took our focus, but at the same time, protestors from the Just Stop Oil activist group ran out onto the track during the first lap. Obviously, it went no where as a red flag stopped the racing as cars hit the first corner.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Nelson Piquet
Person
Lewis Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Slur#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Fia#Brazilian#Grande Pr Mio#Hamilt
The Guardian

Wiegman tasked with handling storm clouds of expectation over England

The last time England met Austria they found themselves in the eye of a storm and eight months on there is a certain sense of deja vu. Admittedly the weather forecast for Manchester on Wednesday night promises somewhat balmier conditions than last November when Sarina Wiegman’s players seemed in danger of being blown over as Storm Arwen struck Sunderland, but they are back in the midst of a whirlwind.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Lewis Hamilton shows grace and purpose to rise above F1 racism rows

Were Lewis Hamilton’s task on track not hard enough, Formula One has long presented an altogether more formidable struggle. Before this weekend’s British Grand Prix he was served another stark reminder of the unpleasant reality that race remains a serious issue for the only black driver in the sport. Hamilton has faced it down with grace and stoicism.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

George Russell: ‘I want to beat Lewis but that won’t make my season a success’

There is no doubting the intensity, the palpable will to win radiating from George Russell. Yet achieving success is a journey the British driver acknowledges is forged in the crucible of competition, where sometimes the hardest lessons are the most valuable. “I have learned that failure is important,” he says with the air of a veteran. “It can’t always be smooth sailing, you have to look inward rather than blame others.”
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reacts To His third Place Finish – “I Gave It Everything”

Lewis Hamilton had an excellent race today at the British Grand Prix, and while we thought he was going to take first place at his home track, he was eventually pushed back to a podium-grabbing P3. After struggling with porpoising and low downforce for the majority of the season so far, the W13 now looks […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reacts To His third Place Finish – “I Gave It Everything” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Fan video of Zhou Guanyu crash at British Grand Prix goes viral

An extremely scary crash to start the British Grand Prix on Sunday at Silverstone Circuit in England had fans and drivers concerned, but things turned out to be OK. Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu was flipped upside-down and slid across the gravel into a fence just after the F1 race got started. Pierre Gasly clipped George Russell, who then bumped Zhou and caused the Alfa Romeo to flip.
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

‘Surrounded by Black queer people dancing and kissing, I felt 100% myself’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

I went to Black Pride in 2017 on a whim. It was the morning after a very messy London Pride and I was trying to ignore flashbacks of the previous night’s behaviour. (Tequila shots had facilitated some very, very public displays of affection.) I’d only had a few hours sleep when my alarm shook me awake, but I had arranged to meet my friend Adam, and I was getting a nasty reputation for always bailing on him so I knew, impending hangover or not, I had to go. I dragged myself out of bed and hopped around my room trying to locate the essentials such as my phone and dignity.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

342K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy