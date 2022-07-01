ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police issue warrant for Rockford murder suspect

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) —Rockford Police are asking the public for help locating Rico Jefferson, 32, accused of killing Maurice Simmons, 33, in October 2020.

Officials say they arrived at 10:45 p.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Chateau Lane. When they entered the house, they found Simmons dead of gunshot wounds, just inside the doorway.

Jefferson was later identified as the suspect. He has been charged with First Degree Murder and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Jefferson is also a suspect in a shooting on Melrose Street in 2021.

