ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls already approaching $1 billion in building permits for construction

By Todd Epp
kelo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Last year, it took Sioux Falls 11 months to set a record of $1...

kelo.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Bicyclists in Sioux Falls ask for safer lanes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’ve driven around Sioux Falls you may have noticed new bike trails leading to different areas of town. The Falls Area Bicyclists say enhancing and adding new trails will help to improve the safety for bikers in Sioux Falls. “The American League...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City homicide; Custer State Park rescue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. It was a busy Monday morning for fire crews in Brandon. Firefighters were called to this home on East Pine Street. Shortly after crews arrived, other departments were called in to assist.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Severe storms in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Severe weather is moving across South Dakota at this time. Our team of meteorologists is watching the weather from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD StormCenter. Anyone along I-90 from areas south of Salem to Sioux Falls will need to get ready to head inside....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux Falls using data from AAA. How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week. Following a dip in crude oil prices, average national gas prices are down roughly 8 cents per gallon, according to AAA. Crude oil reached roughly $122 per barrel earlier this month and was down to about $105 per barrel at the end of June. Crude oil prices account for approximately 54% of overall gas prices.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Ambulance contract to be discussed by Sioux Falls City Council

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls City Council will meet twice on Tuesday. At the 4 pm informational meeting the council will get reports about the Falls Park Visitor Center Management Agreement, as well as the Annual Ambulance Report and Rate Increase. At the 6 pm regular...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Innoskate comes to Sioux Falls this weekend.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Innoskate, a free festival celebrating skateboarding, invention, music and creativity is coming to Sioux Falls this weekend! It will be held at Levitt at the Falls July 7th through 9th from 12pm to 9pm. While there, attendees can watch skate demonstrations, participate in learn...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Permits#Urban Construction#Kelo Com News
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Independence Day Celebration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On the 4th of July, the City of Sioux Falls will be hosting a celebration event including a run/walk, parade and more. The events will take place throughout the morning in downtown Sioux Falls. You can get a full look at all the events...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to fires; Independence Day celebrations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 4. Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Fire crews from Brandon, Valley Springs, and Sioux Falls are responding to a garage fire in Brandon this morning. Our KELOLAND news team is headed to the scene and we hope to keep you updated.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Hy-Vee recalls potato dishes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Local HY-Vees are withdrawing all Hy-Vee branded potato dishes. Finding Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad will be more difficult after possible contamination. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kelo.com

Will gas demand keep falling, or is there a U-turn ahead?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO.com) — The national average for a gallon of gasoline fell to $4.80, down eight cents over the past week. In Sioux Falls, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.59, according to AAA South Dakota. Statewide, the average is $4.71/gallon. That’s two cents cheaper than last week.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

2 dead, 1 injured after Hartford area robbery and Sioux Falls standoff

(AP) — Two people are dead and a third is in critical but stable condition after a robbery and related standoff Saturday in the Sioux Falls area. Police say two people were shot at a business in Hartford, just outside the city, around 9:30 p.m. One of the victims, a 60-year-old Hartford man, later died at a hospital. The second victim, a 45-year-old Colton man, was in stable but critical condition on Sunday morning. The surviving victim identified the shooter as a 57-year-old Sioux Falls man. Authorities went to the shooter’s house with a search warrant at around 4 a.m. After a standoff, the shooter was fatally shot by a law enforcement sniper.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Independence Day parade getting ready to march down Phillips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Parade lineup is underway in downtown Sioux Falls for the Independence Day parade. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. running north down Phillips Avenue, beginning at 13th Street. Starting at 11 a.m., there will be a picnic and entertainment on the north side of Falls Park. 3000 people will receive a free lunch. The Municipal Band will perform at Falls Park at 11 a.m., and Mogen’s Heroes at noon.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Severe weather alert again?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service warns that winds from the Humboldt area are gusting 70 to 80 mph. These winds will begin to move into the Sioux Falls area over the next 20-30 minutes. They also report up to penny sized hail falling at their office in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Even with rain, the grass is dry and it will burn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Grass fires have been common across the state over the weekend. The Mobridge Fire Department had nine calls. Departments in Redfield and around the Sioux Falls area responded to several grass fires as well. The Rapid City Fire Department was able to stop a grass fire on Skyline Drive before it was able to spread too far. Fire departments are reminding that even with some rain, grass is still dry. Keep a bucket of water handy incase of a fire, and soak spent and unused fireworks for several hours before throwing them away.
dakotanewsnow.com

Firefighters respond to house fire in Brandon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities responded to a house fire in Brandon, Monday afternoon. Dakota News Now will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
BRANDON, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy