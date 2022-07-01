ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs discusses affordability in California

By Inside California Politics
 4 days ago

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Michael Tubbs, the former mayor of Stockton and current special advisor to Gov. Gavin Newsom for economic mobility and opportunity, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss affordability in California.

The discussion came on the heels of the first hearing for California’s Select Committee on Poverty and Economic Inclusion.

Comments / 4

Daniel Majhor
3d ago

He shushed people who wanted to speak at city meetings if they did not agree with him. He was mostly interested in promoting himself.

