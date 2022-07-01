Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs discusses affordability in California
(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Michael Tubbs, the former mayor of Stockton and current special advisor to Gov. Gavin Newsom for economic mobility and opportunity, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss affordability in California.
The discussion came on the heels of the first hearing for California's Select Committee on Poverty and Economic Inclusion.
