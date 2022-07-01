ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: Bellevue, Seattle & Burien

Normandy Park Blog
Normandy Park Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fj6r0_0gSG3TGW00

SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding five Open Houses this weekend – in Bellevue, Seattle and Burien.

The first Open House is is a coveted East Bellevue home with 3,000 square feet of living space:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1sBw_0gSG3TGW00

Easy access to Microsoft, Nintendo and Crossroads mall & park as well as Marymoor Park.

Home features smart home upgrades.

Radiant floors sprawl the main floor living area.

Updated electrical.

Newer High efficiency furnace + plus A/C.

A large primary bedroom and bath that includes a jacuzzi tub. Plus a 2nd Primary with attached on-suite on main level.

The kitchen features a gas range and Stainless steel smart appliances.

Relax in the backyard outdoor oasis, that includes a hot tub, Gazebo & above ground gardens.

The established gardens include a sprinkler system and garden shed.

This home is a true entertainers delight.

WHEN:

  • Saturday, July 2: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 17003 NE 18th Street, Bellevue, WA 98008 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $1,789,999
  • MLS Number: 1939445
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Year built: 1964
  • Approx. House SqFt: 3,000 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,700 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Microwave
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Uj48_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVdzd_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdtlm_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kD5pL_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LmPES_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0yob_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DpQde_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZeWYw_0gSG3TGW00

MAP:

Next up is a top floor New York style brownstone in Seattle with no shared walls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uV8Qa_0gSG3TGW00

This condo complex has been classically restored while preserving its historical details in 2017! 10-foot coved ceilings with an abundance of natural light with window on 3 sides.

The woodwork and solid doors are incredibly crafted and preserved.

Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, historical glass cabinets and stainless appliances. Rentable parking next door!

Sunny courtyard, storage unit plus bike room. HODs cover *more* than others: gas, w/s/g and heat!

Walk to the new Arena, Belltown, Sculpture Park and SLU!

Solid HOA w/reserve fund & no assessments; pet friendly & rentals OK (cap is met)

WHEN:

  • Friday, July 1: 4 – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 2: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 125 Warren Avenue N. #J, Seattle, WA 98109 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $399,000
  • MLS Number: 1945958
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Year built: 1907
  • Approx. House SqFt: 647 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dryer
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P764l_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GMRUR_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pdA3d_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1ne3_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YyQB_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05y3H5_0gSG3TGW00

MAP:

Wow – check out the full remodel at this West Seattle Gem:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FmFjA_0gSG3TGW00

New roof/gutters, electric, windows, Ductless heating system w/ AC, new hot-water tank, kitchen w/ quartz countertops & new flooring. A must See!

Large custom full bath w/ Bluetooth fan system.

This cozy home w/ open concept living/kitchen lives large w/storybook covered front porch & new private deck out back for extended living space.

Lg 2 car detached garage/shop/storage as well as additional RV/Boat parking on this large lot on a quiet street. Future DADU?

Close to Lincoln Pk & Puget Sound, groceries & a short walk to Westwood Village & vibrant White Center w/ tons of restaurants, coffee & an eclectic mix of shops & culture.

Transit nearby & easy commute DT. Walk & bike friendly.

Welcome Home!

WHEN:

  • Saturday, July 2: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 9644 24th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $529,000
  • MLS Number: 1949250
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Year built: 1930
  • Approx. House SqFt: 600 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,160 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Microwave

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0vq2_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GePwk_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKkt4_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vz6mL_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ptlx5_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=354AXc_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XFQBG_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i91zS_0gSG3TGW00

MAP:

The next Open House is a beautiful Gregory Heights home perched high on the hill with very pleasant southerly views of the Puget Sound, Mt Rainier and Normandy Park:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FfSsG_0gSG3TGW00

Tons of windows, sunlight and warm accents.

Rich dark hardwood flrs on main level. Updated kitchen w brand new stainless applnc’s including gas range.

Best views are from the top flr en-suite including a very tastefully renovated 5 piece bath & private deck. Entertainment size deck is the perfect place to soak in the views and enjoy an evening libation.

Huge, flat, fenced & private backyard.

Abundant upgrades including AC & dimming lights throughout.

Newer 30 yr roof, H2O & furnace. Copper lines including main supply line.

A wonderful combination of privacy & comfort.

This has something for everyone!

WHEN:

  • Saturday, July 2: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 16711 10th Avenue SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $999,988
  • MLS Number: 1960268
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Year built: 1950
  • Approx. House SqFt: 3,070 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 18,006 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Microwave
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer
  • LeasedEquipment

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DvPJr_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VKArM_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18YBpH_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lzbaD_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Y1yA_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19KuY9_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Tn2n_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ulUmF_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1veaOT_0gSG3TGW00

MAP:

The final Open House is a meticulously maintained 4-bedroom 2.75 bath Lovell Home in Burien:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xVAB_0gSG3TGW00

Open concept floor plan with living room flowing into the large eat in kitchen.

Large panty and laundry room right off the kitchen.

Two large bedrooms and bathrooms were added to this home.

The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and bathroom with a beautiful stone shower.

Large flat level lot with perfectly poured concrete and the greenest grass you will ever see creating perfect outdoor area for sports, sports fans, BBQ’s and hot tubing!

Tons of off-street parking and attic storage!

The difference is in the details!

From the lighting in the attic, hot water spicket outside to wash your car and the perfectly clean crawl space there is nothing left for you to do!

WHEN:

  • Sunday, July 3: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: 13644 2nd Avenue S., Burien, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $705,000
  • MLS Number: 1959847
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Year built: 1959
  • Approx. House SqFt: 1,820 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,515 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Microwave
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CjZku_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OVceT_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02lrN8_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZRsh_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZTC8_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LA19H_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44USLF_0gSG3TGW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g3nyF_0gSG3TGW00

MAP:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at vtheresa@comcast.net.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellevue, WA
Real Estate
Local
Washington Business
Bellevue, WA
Business
City
Burien, WA
City
Seattle, WA
City
Normandy Park, WA
Seattle, WA
Real Estate
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
Burien, WA
Real Estate
Burien, WA
Business
City
Bellevue, WA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Berkshire Hathaway#West Seattle#Rv#Housing List#Seattle Burien#Northwest Real Estate#Mls#Sqft#Wi
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park, WA
163
Followers
473
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

 https://normandyparkblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy