ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power County, ID

Final amended consent judgments against Idaho Power Company available for public review

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jq9xQ_0gSG3SNn00

POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is publishing notice the final amended consent judgments against Idaho Power Company (Idaho Power) have been entered by the courts.

The complaints were filed on April 7, 2022, in Ada, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Power, Twin Falls and Valley counties for violations of the Clean Water Act at 15 hydroelectric projects located on the Snake River or its tributaries.

The complaints allege discharge of pollutants to waters of the United States without a permit in violation of the Clean Water Act as well as Idaho Code § 39-101, et seq. and the “Rules Regulating the Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (IPDES) Program” (IDAPA 58.01.25).

In January 2022, Idaho Power submitted a self-reporting document describing the potential of pH, temperature, and oil and grease discharges from normal operations at the facilities from non-contact cooling water along with discharges from equipment and floor drains. DEQ reviewed the reporting document and determined that the facilities identified in the report did not have IPDES permit coverage as required by law.

As a result of the reporting document and negotiations with Idaho Power, DEQ proceeded with civil complaints in county courts where the facility discharges are located.

In compliance with Idaho Code § 39-108(9) and IDAPA 58.01.25.500.04., DEQ provided a public comment opportunity on the proposed settlement to the complaints. Written comments on the proposed settlement, a court entered consent judgment, were accepted through May 9, 2022. Comments were received from ten interested parties. A response to those comments has been mailed to the commenters and is also available below.

The amended settlements direct Idaho Power to submit applications for IPDES permits for the hydroelectric facilities and to comply with pH, temperature, and oil and grease effluent limits and monitoring requirements until IPDES applications are submitted. In addition, Idaho Power is required to pay a civil penalty of $72,870 for each hydroelectric facility named in the complaints.

The post Final amended consent judgments against Idaho Power Company available for public review appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Power files Customer Generation Study

At the direction of the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC), Idaho Power has filed a study analyzing the benefits and costs of on-site customer generation within the company’s service area. The post Idaho Power files Customer Generation Study appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

US testing new fire retardant, critics push other methods

U.S. officials are testing a new wildfire retardant after two decades of buying millions of gallons annually from one supplier, but watchdogs say the expensive strategy is overly fixated on aerial attacks at the expense of hiring more fire-line digging ground crews. The post US testing new fire retardant, critics push other methods appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Power County, ID
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
City
Gooding, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Power County, ID
Government
Idaho State Journal

Idaho poised for another record state budget surplus

The state of Idaho is swimming in an ocean of cash and poised to post its second consecutive record state budget surplus. State budget analysts are projecting that the state ended fiscal year 2022 on Thursday with a surplus of about $1.3 billion, Idaho Division of Financial Management Director Alex Adams told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday. State budget officials will likely know the exact figure on about July 20, after the state closes the books and completes year end transfers and bookkeeping work. ...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

A City in Southern Idaho is Ranked the Rudest in the State

First, how do you measure rudeness? With a yardstick? I believe most of these online rankings are just eye candy. You click on to see if your hometown made the list, and then you also see the advertising. The ultimate point. The site then receives numerous views and the advertiser issues a check.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydroelectric Power#Clean Water Act#Idaho Power Company#Idaho Code#Deq#Idapa
eastidahonews.com

Property tax scam targeting Idaho homeowners

BOISE (KIVI) – The Idaho Attorney General’s office and Idaho State Tax Commission are warning Idahoans about a new scam targeting Idaho homeowners. If you received a flyer asking you to call an 800-number for free help, it’s a scam and Idaho officials are warning you not to fall for it and to protect your personal information.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Medical experts discuss challenges, solutions to health care worker shortage

BOISE — A 12-year-old boy spent over 90 days in an Idaho emergency room. Though the boy had recovered medically, he required additional behavioral health services that proved difficult to find due to health care worker shortages, said Dave Jeppesen, director of the department of Idaho Health and Welfare, at a summit of Idaho health care professionals at Boise State University on Tuesday morning. The event was organized by Idaho Business for Education.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Counties with the most veterans in Idaho

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Idaho using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Construction Begins on Nation’s Larges Research Dairy Near Rupert

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction of the largest research dairy in the United States got underway with a groundbreaking on Thursday near Rupert. According to the University of Idaho, the $22.5 million Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (Idaho CAFE) will operate as a full size dairy with around 2,000 cows on 640 acres. The Idaho CAFE will operate between three counties with the dairy in Minidoka County, an education and outreach center in Jerome County, and collaborative food science programs with the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls County. "Idaho CAFE will conduct research and deliver education to support a sustainable future for Idaho’s dairies, livestock operations, crop production and food processing industries. The center will link research, education and outreach in a public-private partnership to support the state of Idaho, generate jobs and support economic progress," according to the U of I in a statement released in May. The Idaho CAFE has received support from a number of sources including the food manufacturer Chobani which committed $1 million earlier this year to help with construction of the facility. Construction of the first phase of the dairy is expected to be complete in 2023.
RUPERT, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Why July 3rd is so Special to All Idahoans

Today is July 3rd, the day before celebrating our nation's independence. Today is also known as Idaho Day, when the Gem State became the 43rd state in the union. Idahoans near and far have taken time to celebrate our great state. There is a native pride in Idahoans regardless of whether or not you were born in the Gem State.President Benjamin Harrison was the president who allowed Idaho to become a state on this day in 1890. The president visited the former Idaho territory and planted a tree to celebrate the occasion. The Idaho Territory was created by President Abraham Lincoln during our nation's most challenging time, the Civil War. Many Idaho historians believe Lincoln had a particular affinity for the land that would one day become our home.
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy