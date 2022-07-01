ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy Park, WA

Puget Soundkeeper announces intent to sue City of Normandy Park, others over stormwater discharges

Normandy Park Blog
Normandy Park Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWcV7_0gSG3Pjc00

On June 16, 2022, Puget Soundkeeper announced its intent to sue the cities of Normandy Park, SeaTac, Burien, Seattle, and Mukilteo, over what they say is a failure to control and report stormwater discharges.

The nonprofit organization says the cities “have failed to control and report stormwater discharges into three urban salmon streams – Miller Creek, Pipers Creek and Big Gulch – despite conclusive evidence that road runoff carrying toxic chemicals like 6PPD-quinone kills coho salmon in these waterways.”

Puget Soundkeeper sent Clean Water Act notices about their intent to sue – the first step in any clean water litigation – to the five municipalities due to their failure to comply with permit notification requirements.

Soundkeeper has 60 days from the date of intent before it can file an enforcement action in federal court.

“Failure to control this stormwater and report it to the Washington Department of Ecology is a violation of the Clean Water Act and the cities’ state-issued Municipal Stormwater Permits, which regulate polluted stormwater discharges,” the organization said.

We reached out to the City of Normandy for a response, but they did not respond.

Soundkeeper says that research dating back well over 10 years consistently shows that salmon die after they enter Pipers Creek, Big Gulch, and Miller Creek to spawn. Data and modeling from a host of federal and state agencies show similar results for coho in waterways around the Sound and throughout the West Coast.

“Our salmon have been dying due to stormwater pollution for decades,” said Puget Soundkeeper Executive Director Sean Dixon. “6PPD-quinone is a solvable crisis, but only if we act without delay.”

According to their website:

“Puget Soundkeeper’s mission is to protect and enhance the waters of Puget Sound for the health and restoration of our aquatic ecosystems and the communities that depend on them.

“Our vision is for a Puget Sound teeming with diverse marine life and providing safe opportunities for swimming, fishing, recreation and sustainable economic activity. We seek a Sound that supports the lifeways and traditional cultural practices of indigenous peoples; provides all communities with a clean, healthy place to live and work; and once again is home to an abundance of salmon and orca.”

Here’s more from Puget Soundkeeper:

Recent research conducted by the University of Washington, the University of Washington Tacoma, and Washington State University Puyallup identified 6PPD-quinone as the toxic tire chemical responsible for killing coho salmon before they’re able to spawn. This phenomenon, known as coho Pre-Spawn Mortality Syndrome, was observed for decades before pinpointing 6PPD-quinone as the cause.

Decades of companion studies have consistently shown that 6PPD-quinone’s toxic effects can be prevented through a host of best practices for stormwater management, including certain green infrastructure installations that filter polluted stormwater through mixtures of soils and sand.

“When it comes to stormwater and coho Pre-Spawn Mortality, we know the cause and we have a solution,” said Puget Soundkeeper’s Clean Water Program Director, Alyssa Barton. We look forward to collaborating with regional municipalities as they implement green stormwater infrastructure solutions for new and existing development, ensuring our urban streams are clean and healthy for salmon and people.”

The City of Seattle owns at least nine stormwater outfalls that empty into Pipers Creek. Big Gulch receives stormwater discharge from approximately 12 outfalls owned by the City of Mukilteo, while Normandy Park, Burien, and Seatac together own dozens of outfalls that spill into Miller Creek.

“The permits are clear: municipalities must take action when they know about toxic pollution,” said Puget Soundkeeper Attorney Katherine Brennan. “Today’s notices give each of the five municipalities 60 days to come into compliance with their permits and take a step toward addressing the 6PPD-quinone crisis.”

More info about Puget Soundkeeper is here: https://pugetsoundkeeper.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com

Which Snohomish County cities allow July 4th fireworks

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – Despite the use of fireworks being prohibited in some parts of Snohomish County for Independence Day, you may still partake in this July 4th tradition is several cities. For the Fourth of July, all fireworks use is banned in unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County....
KING 5

King County Council to vote on $500,000 in abortion access funding

SEATTLE — King County is set to consider emergency legislation that would authorize a half-million dollars in abortion access funding. The vote happening on Tuesday is about allocating that funding to Northwest Abortion Access Fund, a nonprofit organization that helps people secure abortion care in the Pacific Northwest. On...
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seatac, WA
City
Burien, WA
City
Mukilteo, WA
Mukilteo, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
City
Normandy Park, WA
Local
Washington Government
Seatac, WA
Government
Burien, WA
Government
tncontentexchange.com

Demand for Anacortes marina slips sparks frustration

ANACORTES — A number of business owners and members of the Marine Trade Group showed up in force at the June 16 Port of Anacortes Commission meeting to voice displeasure and frustration. The points of contention — the waiting list, access, and the transfer and assignability of moorage slips....
ANACORTES, WA
westsideseattle.com

LETTER: This is not "pride overflowing" in Seattle

I sent the below email out yesterday to the City Council Members, the Mayor and Seattle Police Department. This is not “Pride Overflowing in Seattle” as you Alex stated in your last “Friends and Neighbors” email I just received from you. You stated below “I appreciate the Harrell Administration’s recent efforts to intensify outreach to occupants of illegally parked RVs, while also eventually enforcing parking laws. RV encampments have been prone to fire hazards and, in some cases, illicit activity.”
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water Act#Drinking Water#Coho Salmon#Discharges#Puget Sound
Chronicle

String of Cougar, Bobcat Encounters Reported in Lewis, Cowlitz Counties

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials are investigating multiple unconfirmed cougar sightings reported in the last month by Southwest Washington residents. Becky Elder, WDFW police communications specialist, said the recent sightings have not yet caused any public safety concerns and are not unusual for this time of year. “Sometimes...
seattleschild.com

Look up! The Shark Week Blimp will be in the Puget Sound area this week

Be on the lookout: The Shark Week Blimp is touring the U.S. and is set to fly over Puget Sound-area cities between July 5-9 (2022). There actually are two blimps touring — one on the East Coast, one on the West Coast — to promote the upcoming “Shark Week,” which starts July 24 on the Discovery Channel.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 dead in trench collapse at Shoreline construction site

Shoreline fire crews responded to a construction accident behind a house where two people died in a trench collapse Monday, the fire department announced. The house is located at 600 Northwest 163rd Street in Shoreline’s Highland Terrace neighborhood. According to the fire department, a “very deep,” 20-foot-long trench collapsed,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
shorelineareanews.com

Two die while attempting to repair residential sewer line

Two individuals who were part of a crew working to repair a fractured sewer line Monday July 4, 2022 around 1:30pm died after the trench they were in collapsed around them. They were working in the backyard of a residence at the 600 block of NW 163rd St in Shorewood Hills I in the Highland Terrace neighborhood of Shoreline.
SHORELINE, WA
KING 5

CDC recommends 6 Washington counties should wear masks again

PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: The above video on Seattle area children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time originally aired June 21, 2022. People in six Washington state counties should begin wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation again, according to recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

The rise of reactionaries in the wake of the 1918 flu pandemic

The end of the 1918 influenza pandemic in the early 1920s ushered in a rough, reactionary period in America. People were frustrated by war, inflation, and pandemic restrictions. Pent-up resentments with a rapidly changing society let loose as flu masks flew off and quarantines ended. The Jazz Age was flourishing,...
SEATTLE, WA
Meghan M. Richter

Know Your Rights as a Renter

I've been hearing a lot of landlord from hell stories lately, so I just wanted to let people know about the renters' right laws in Seattle. IF YOU ARE RENTING WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF SEATTLE, YOUR LANDLORD MUST:
SEATTLE, WA
Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park, WA
163
Followers
473
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

 https://normandyparkblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy