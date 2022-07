KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The number of people shot early Monday morning outside the T-Mobile Center in the Power & Light District is now four, including a girl under 18. Officers responded just after midnight to gunshot sounds outside the T-Mobile Center while investigating separate incidents of car break-ins nearby. When police arrived at 13th Street and Grand Boulevard, they found three people suffering gunshot wounds. They later realized there had been four victims, as one of the people shot showed up separately at the hospital.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO