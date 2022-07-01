ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton Quarterly Report

By Editorials
 4 days ago

“If you look at history, innovation doesn’t come just from giving people incentives; it comes from creating environments where their ideas can connect.“Steven Johnson, Science author & media theorist Technological innovation is a major force in economic growth and the City of Boca Raton recognizes the importance of fostering and supporting...

AmeriHealth Caritas Partnership Brings Healthy Hoops Program to Palm Beach County

Program Offers Basketball Clinics, Educates Local Children About Asthma. West Palm Beach, FL – AmeriHealth Caritas Partnership, the corporate foundation of AmeriHealth Caritas, brought the dynamic and educational Healthy Hoops® program to Palm Beach County, holding events in collaboration with five Palm Beach County Boys & Girls Clubs from June 13 to June 16.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Miami Area

Miami, FL – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Miami area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
MIAMI, FL
B’nai Torah Congregation Welcomes Rabbi Evan Susman to Energize Young Adult and Family Programs

Rabbi Susman Will Conduct Alternative Shabbat Services, Offer Pastoral Care and More. Boca Raton, FL – B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, announced today that Rabbi Evan Susman has joined the B’nai Torah community. Rabbi Susman will assist Senior Rabbi David Steinhardt with all rabbinical responsibilities at the synagogue. He will specifically focus on young adult and family programming, alternative Shabbat services, pastoral care, and creating new and exciting ways to engage with B’nai Torah beyond the synagogue campus. Rabbi Susman will also co-lead an introduction to Judaism class and program at B’nai Torah for Jews and non-Jews looking for a Jewish learning experience.
BOCA RATON, FL
Cities Host Fourth of July Celebrations

Boca Raton and Boynton Beach will both host their The City of Boca Raton’s Recreation Services Department will hoown Fourth of July celebrations this evening. The Fabulous Fourth Celebration in Boca Raton will take place at Countess de Hoernle Park/Spanish River Athletic Facility, 1000 NW Spanish River Boulevard, starting at 5:30 p.m. A spectacular fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the public.
BOCA RATON, FL
Fuller Center Appoints Jamie Serino as Senior Director of Philanthropy

Boca Raton, FL — Fuller Center, a not-for-profit organization focused on empowering children and families through education and family support, has appointed Jamie Serino as Senior Director of Philanthropy. “We are delighted that Jamie has joined our team as he has such a strong background in both the non-profit...
BOCA RATON, FL
State allocates $25 million for Lox Groves campus building

Lawmakers have allocated an additional $25 million in the state budget recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis toward construction of a Dental & Medical Services Technology Building at the Palm Beach State College Loxahatchee Groves campus. Plans are to relocate the existing Dental Hygiene and Surgical Services Associate in Science...
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, FL
Teachers Treated to Dress for Success

Palm Springs, FL – Dress for Success Palm Beaches (DFSPB) is offering local female teachers an unbeatable back to school bargain: a free top-to-bottom workplace outfit. Committed to the empowerment of women, the nonprofit is hosting its second annual Teacher Appreciation Shopping Experience which pairs a DFSPB personal stylist with those educators who are looking to give their work wardrobe an added look. Reservations are required for the individual pampering appointments that will be available Tuesday, July 26, Friday, July 29, Saturday, July 30, Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 5, at the DFSPB “boutique,” 2459 South Congress Avenue, Suite 204; or at its Belle Glade branch, 1089 South Main Street, on Monday, July 25, Wednesday, July 27, Monday August 1 and Wednesday, August 3.
PALM SPRINGS, FL

