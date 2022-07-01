Boca Raton Quarterly Report

Palm Springs, FL – Dress for Success Palm Beaches (DFSPB) is offering local female teachers an unbeatable back to school bargain: a free top-to-bottom workplace outfit. Committed to the empowerment of women, the nonprofit is hosting its second annual Teacher Appreciation Shopping Experience which pairs a DFSPB personal stylist with those educators who are looking to give their work wardrobe an added look. Reservations are required for the individual pampering appointments that will be available Tuesday, July 26, Friday, July 29, Saturday, July 30, Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 5, at the DFSPB “boutique,” 2459 South Congress Avenue, Suite 204; or at its Belle Glade branch, 1089 South Main Street, on Monday, July 25, Wednesday, July 27, Monday August 1 and Wednesday, August 3.

PALM SPRINGS, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO