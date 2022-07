TUESDAY NEWS HIT - A Mt. Clemens man brandished a gun when his neighbor tried to talk to him about his dog, leading to an hours-long standoff Monday, authorities said. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Clinton Street, near Gratiot Avenue and Market Street, around 11:55 a.m. on reports of a man with a gun. Deputies said when a neighbor attempted to speak with the man, he brandished a gun and threatened to shoot her. The victim provided the man's name and description when she called 911.

