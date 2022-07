Just 10 miles out of Fort Collins, up the Poudre Canyon is a great little natural area that's been a spot for dates and family outings for years. So, you want to get out and check out the Poudre River, but you don't want to go too far. Great news, you can enjoy the Poudre, for all sorts of activities, within 15 minutes of The Choice City.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO