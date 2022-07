HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Hopewell are looking for the person responsible for shooting into a vehicle while driving past another vehicle. On Monday, July 4 around 4:15 p.m., police responded to the area of Cedar Level Road and Wilmington Avenue for the report of an accident that resulted in the vehicle getting hit by gunfire.

HOPEWELL, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO