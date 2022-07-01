ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ms. Marvel Disney+ Funko Pop Lineup Adds Red Dagger

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMs. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+, and it is officially Certified Fresh. Indeed, Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellania) MCU debut is big hit with fans and critics alike, and we can expect to see a lot more of her in the future. We can also expect to see a lot of...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Seth MacFarlane Explains The Orville's Name Change on Hulu

After a long wait, The Orville is currently rolling out its third season on Hulu, it's new home after the jump from broadcasting on Fox. There's one difference in that, instead of simply being The Orville Season Three, the show's first season as a streaming exclusive is The Orville: New Horizons. There has never been any particular explanation offered for the subtitle until now. Seth MacFarlane is the creator of The Orville. He also stars in the series as Capt. Ed Mercer in addition to producing, writing, and directing. Speaking to Collider, MacFarlane explained where the idea came from for adding New Horizons to The Orville's name.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk New Look Revealed

She-Hulk just gave fans a brand new look at Tatiana Maslany's green hero. Empire Magazine featured a new image of the prospective Avenger stepping out of that limo from the trailer. She also talked to the publication about how the law-based series stands out from everything that's happened in the MCU so far. The trailer conveyed that tone pretty well. Rest assured, there will still be punching and feats of heroism. However, there is a comedic thread dancing through all of the proceedings. Also of note is how the legal setting might take up more space than fans might expect going in. Jennifer Walters is a lawyer after all, and the court room serves as a battlefield both literally and figuratively. At any rate, fans can't wait for Comic-Con and D23 to learn more about the newest member of the Marvel Universe. Check out the newest image down below.
COMICS
ComicBook

Minions: The Rise of Gru Is Being Review Bombed With Perfect Scores on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb

Minions: The Rise of Gru is breaking records in its opening weekend over the Fourth of July holiday. It's also getting a little extra support from fans (possibly the same fans wearing suits to screenings) review-bombing -- or rather, reverse review-bombing -- the film on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. Typically, review bombing a movie means going to these sites and giving the film a low fan rating regardless of whether the reviewer has actually seen the movie. The opposite is happening with Minions: The Rise of Gru. People are going to these sites to pump up the film's overall audience score with perfect ratings, either 10-out-of-10 on IMDb or 5-out-of-5 on Rotten Tomatoes.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Eagle-Eyed Marvel Fan Notices When America Chavez Stole the Sling Ring From Doctor Strange

Now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available to stream, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have plenty of time to pore over the Sam Raimi flick frame-by-frame in the never-ending hunt for whatever Easter eggs they can find. When it comes to one eagle-eyed MCU fan, that means narrowing down the exact moment Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) stole the sling ring of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.
MOVIES
Person
Aramis Knight
Person
Matt Lintz
Person
Iman
Person
Azhar Usman
ComicBook

Marvel Unveils a New Captain America

One of the biggest heroes within the tapestry of Marvel Comics might be Captain America, as the star-spangled hero has been a fixture of the publisher's comics for decades. While the mantle was originally carried by Steve Rogers, it has since been upheld by a wide array of other characters, either within the main Earth-616 continuity or in various alternate universes. A recent Marvel comic added another character to that list — and it's one who is definitely a surprise. Spoilers for The Variants #1 from Gail Simone, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Releases Rumor-Starting Photo

Hugh Jackman continues to toy with the internet's emotions. The former Wolverine actor took to Twitter this morning with a picture of himself in an Adventure Time t-shirt, ominously captioned, "Let's see what rumor the look on my face starts today..." This tweet is in response to Jackman's rumor-igniting social...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Val Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Her Hero/Villain Is "3 Steps Ahead of Everyone"

Good, bad, or somewhere in the middle, Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is three steps ahead of the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Introduced with a blank business card in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the mysterious Val recruits John Walker (Wyatt Russell), the soldier she revamps as the black-clad U.S. Agent. Val returns in Black Widow at the grave of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), contracting Natasha's assassin sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) to take a shot at Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in Hawkeye. And like her business card, Val's future is a blank slate.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Available Now

It's the first Tuesday of the month, which means that the new slate of free games coming to PlayStation Plus for July 2022 are now available to download. Within the past week, Sony revealed the latest group of games for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 that would be free for PS Plus subscribers throughout the month. And in case you happened to miss this announcement, July is actually one of the stronger months that we've seen for PS Plus so far in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Get Mario Surprise

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers across Switch, Switch lite, and Switch OLED have a new Mario surprise. Unlike the "free" N64 and Sega Genesis games, this new Mario surprise is not locked behind the Expansion Pack tier of the subscription service, which is to say the premium tier of the subscription service. That said, you do need to be a subscriber. If you're on any of the aforementioned trio of consoles but don't have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you're out of luck.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Finally Getting Popular Xbox Console Exclusive

Those who own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console are soon going to finally be able to play a popular game that has been a console exclusive to Xbox for over two years at this point. In a general sense, it's never that surprising to see third-party-published games make the transition from one console to another after a long enough period of time. With this title in mention, though, some fans on PlayStation have been waiting roughly a decade for it to finally become available in their own region.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Teases a Season 5 Release Date

Fans had a much longer wait than they anticipated between Seasons 3 and 4 of Stranger Things, as the coronavirus pandemic pushed back production for months, with star David Harbour recently teasing that production likely won't start on Season 5 until next year, which would result in a 2024 release. The delays in production offered the unique opportunity for the series' writing team to complete all of the scripts for Season 4, and even develop an outline for Season 5, which could potentially mean writing is completed earlier than expected. Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star David Harbour Called Ryan Reynolds for Advice When Hellboy Flopped

While David Harbour is beloved for his role as Jim Hopper on Stranger Things, his turn as Hellboy in the 2019 reboot of the character's film series is thought of less fondly. Critics were not kind to the film, and few fans saw it, turning it into a box office bomb. Speaking to GQ, Harbour is able to look back on the film with the benefit of distance. He admits he was incredibly disappointed with the film's performance but was probably being unrealistic about its chance of success considering how attached fans remained to Guillermo del Toro's two Hellboy movies.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney in Danger of Losing Exclusive Rights to Mickey Mouse

In less than two years, the first animated short featuring the character of Mickey Mouse will fall into the public domain, and Disney will no longer be able to prevent other artists or companies from using the character's likeness under U.S. copyright law. Of course, this assumes that nothing changes between now and January 1, 2024, when the character is currently scheduled to become public domain. In the past, Disney has lobbied aggressively to change copyright laws in order to benefit them and other corporations that hold copyrights nearing their natural expiration date. So far, it does not appear there are any major changes coming to U.S. copyright law -- and if not, it could signal a major change.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2: It Was Kevin Feige's Decision to Turn Mister Fantastic Into Spaghetti

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) went full villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, killing anyone that stood in her way. That includes a group called The Illuminati, a version of the Avengers based in an alternate reality. She begins her rampage by removing Black Bolt's (Anson Mount) mouth, leaving the Inhuman to scramble his own brain with his signature sonic-based powers. Next up was John Krasinski's Reed Richards, who's stretched to death and turned into flesh spaghetti.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Loki Season Two Set Photos Include Teasers of Marvel's Most Obscure Heroes

Set photos for the second season of Marvel's Loki reveal a look at what appears to be a 1970s English street, where movie posters tease appearances by some obscure Marvel heroes. It seems that within whatever timeline Loki is visiting here, the characters of Zaniac and Phone Ranger are both headlining major motion pictures. Which, honestly, kind of feels like a great timeline to be in, so good for Loki. There is not much context here, but there is also a fictional movie poster featuring the likeness of Kingo, the Bollywood actor played by Kumail Nanjiani in Marvel's Eternals.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Fans Are Praising Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin's Performances in Season Four

The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season, "Papa" and "The Piggyback," hit Netflix this weekend and they have inspired a lot of reactions from fans on social media. The season has been a big one for Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) who was almost a victim of Vecna in the first half of the season, but was saved by Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill." However, Max wasn't out of the woods yet in the finale after she decided to ditch the song that was protecting her in order to set a trap for Vecna. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2... Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan, and Max briefly died in the arms of her ex-boyfriend and good friend, Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin). The moment was extremely emotional, and fans are praising both Sink and McLaughlin for their work in Season Four.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

PS5 Consoles to Potentially Receive Legacy PS3 Features

It looks like PlayStation 5 consoles could soon receive legacy features that were previously seen on PlayStation 3. For the most part, Sony is a company that has always been focused more on the future rather than looking into the past when it comes to its various PlayStation consoles. As such, it's normal to see features that were seen on one platform not carry over in a hardware transition. Despite this, a new patent from Sony seems to now suggest that the Japanese tech corporation could soon bring back some popular aspects of the PS3 in a big way.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Final Season Will Take Place Entirely in Hawkins

The fourth season of Stranger Things saw the characters of the beloved series broken up into groups and scattered across the world. There was a group still stationed in Hawkins, Indiana, where the show has been mostly set since the first season, but there were also adventures taking place in California and Russia (with pit stops in Alaska and Utah). Many fan-favorite characters didn't even get to share the screen for the majority of the season. Fortunately, the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will change that.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Two New She-Hulk Photos Released Feature Jennifer Walters and Titania

Two new She-Hulk photos have made their way onto the Internet. In these images, Jennifer Walters and Titania seem to be in a courtroom. It is unknown if these are from the same scene. But, the trailers for the series hint at some kind of action going down during a case. (Courtroom walls usually don't give away without a little bit of coaxing.) She-Hulk Daily captured the photos of the two women, and fans are hungry for as much as they can get in this regard. Empire Magazine also posted some images of Tatiana Maslany's character hopping out of that limousine in the trailer. While the CGI has been a constant source of conversation around the series, things have improved on that front and fans can expect even more footage before She-Hulk premieres on Disney+ next month. Check out the new images for yourself down below.
