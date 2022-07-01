Ms. Marvel Disney+ Funko Pop Lineup Adds Red Dagger

In less than two years, the first animated short featuring the character of Mickey Mouse will fall into the public domain, and Disney will no longer be able to prevent other artists or companies from using the character's likeness under U.S. copyright law. Of course, this assumes that nothing changes between now and January 1, 2024, when the character is currently scheduled to become public domain. In the past, Disney has lobbied aggressively to change copyright laws in order to benefit them and other corporations that hold copyrights nearing their natural expiration date. So far, it does not appear there are any major changes coming to U.S. copyright law -- and if not, it could signal a major change.
