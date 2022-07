We hopped over to Magic Kingdom to try the newest addition to the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary foods — the Magic Kingdom Club Éclair. This treat calls back to a loyalty program designed by Disney in the late 1950s called Magic Kingdom Club, originally used at Disneyland. The program offered special discounts, rewards, and other related benefits. When Walt Disney World opened in 1971, the program was offered there as well. The Magic Kingdom club disbanded in 2000. The image on the chocolate is the Magic Kingdom Club logo often found on coupons, tickets, and more.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO