Police help lost Clark County woman with dementia who was at Terra State for 2 days

FREMONT — Fremont Police helped an elderly woman who got lost and traveled to the city this week from Clark County , Police Chief Derek Wensinger said Wednesday.

Wensinger said Carol Shaw, 80, of North Hampton, about 150 miles south of Fremont, had been listed as a missing person for three days by law enforcement in Clark County.

Shaw informed police that she had been in Terra State Community College 's parking lot for two days.

A Fremont Police officer responded to Terra State Wednesday around 12:16 p.m. after getting a report about a stranded elderly female who appeared to be confused, according to an FPD incident report.

Wensinger said Shaw had pulled into Terra State's parking lot after getting lost.

How did she end up at Terra State?

He said Shaw exhibited signs of dementia when approached by Fremont Police and Terra State's security personnel.

Terra State security personnel informed Fremont Police that Shaw had been trying to gain access to the Terra Landings student housing facility on the campus.

Police ran Shaw's information through the Law Enforcement Automated Data System (LEADS) system and learned that she had been reported missing from Clark County, which is about 25 miles northeast of Dayton.

Shaw was transported to ProMedica Memorial Hospital in Fremont and police attempted to make contact with Shaw's family members.

"She went to the hospital. I assume she was dehydrated," Wensinger said.

Wensinger said that he had heard that Shaw's family members were on the way to pick her up and take her home.

