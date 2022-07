The Brooklyn Nets want a LOT for Kevin Durant, and they are not budging when it comes to their asking price. In fact, the Nets are actually aiming for bigger returns for Durant. As Brian Lewis of the New York Post noted, while Brooklyn is not hoping to get a player of KD’s caliber, they would want at least a star-level athlete. What kind of superstar, you ask? Well, say Anthony Edwards or Karl-Anthony Towns.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO