Pittsfield Road Work Schedule For Week Of July 5; Onota Lake Lifeguard Information

By Slater
 4 days ago
The summer road work continues in the City of Pittsfield as pothole-littered streets get a fresh mill and repaving. Heavily traveled streets such as Tamarack Rd. can be traveled with ease now as avoiding a million potholes is no longer an issue!. Here's an update on what's gonna be...

