LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies were out in full force Monday, making sure everyone was safe from illegal fireworks this 4th of July. Even before sundown, you could hear the loud popping sound of illegal fireworks in one Ladera Heights neighborhood. Deputies say that the majority of calls they get for fire and paramedics on Independence Day are for people suffering from burns, typically from illegal fireworks.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO