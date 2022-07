Simply having loon license plates on your vehicle scores you free admission to many state parks in Maine this day in July. Mainers with valid loon conservation license plates on their vehicle can get into many state parks free, Sunday, July 17. According to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, "This is a thank you to all who purchase this special plate that supports the conservation efforts of both Maine's State Parks and the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife." There is no rain date available. Free entry from 9 a.m., to closing; day use only.

