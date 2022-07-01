ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas migrant deaths: 'I still have to bring my children home'

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was 25 June when Karen Caballero was seized by an "unexplained heaviness" in her chest. Her children had not been in touch. Two days later, around 8pm, she received a news alert on her cell phone. Dozens of migrants had died of heat inside the back of an...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 118

Jackie M. Kuenzi
4d ago

As tragic as it is they all knew what they were doing was illegal- when you break the law unfortunately sometimes you pay with your life

Reply(6)
59
I ❤️ you
4d ago

This really is a horrible way to die but they should have known the risk sometimes its not worth it I'm not sure how they thought it would be better here when they are coming illegally it's not like they could get a good job using their degrees when they come in unless they know something I don't know about

Reply(4)
34
loni Alex
4d ago

I don't have any idea why they would wanna come here! Americans rights are being taken away one after the other. What made them think that this place would be any better? We're already fighting for our rights!

Reply(3)
35
 

Related
The Independent

Inseparable cousins and high school sweethearts: Everything we know about the victims who died in the Texas migrant truck

A pair of teenage cousins with plans to return home and build a house for their relatives. A young couple who had hoped to secure the American dream by finding economic security with their advanced degrees. And an 18-year-old younger brother, who tagged along on the trip north at the last minute after funds were secured by relatives already living the American dream.The families of the 67 people who found themselves trapped inside a tractor-trailer turned metal cooker on Monday outside San Antonio have begun the unenviable task of trying to determine if their loved ones were one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Driver of Texas truck, 45, crossing US-Mexico border before 'pretending to be migrant when cops arrived' and found him 'high on meth': Four Hondurans and two Guatemalans identified among 51 bodies

The semi-truck driver who transported up to 100 migrants across the southern border before leaving them to die in the sweltering Texas heat allegedly tried to disguise himself as a victim of the tragedy. Surveillance cameras captured Homero Zamorano, 45, driving the rig across the border hours before he allegedly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
People

Cousins, 13, Died in San Antonio Tractor-Trailer, Parents Say Smugglers Charged $6,000 for Deadly Journey

Heartbreaking details about those who died in an abandoned tractor-trailer in San Antonio earlier this week are starting to emerge. Wilmer Tulul and Pascual Melvin Guachiac, 13-year-old cousins from Tzucubal, Guatemala – an Indigenous Quiche community of around 1,500 people in the mountains about 100 miles from the country's capital – made the trek to the United States in search of a better life for themselves and their loved ones, their families told the Associated Press.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

Mother of two among 53 migrants who died after being abandoned in tractor trailer in Texas said their ill-fated trip was motivated by lack of jobs in Honduras

Karen Caballero says her two sons and one of their girlfriends would still be alive today if there were job opportunities in Honduras. Instead, the three young people risked their lives to migrate to the Unites States. Her sons, Fernando Redondo (19) and Alejandro Andino (22), and Andino's partner Margie...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nature.com

Over a third of groundwater in USA public-supply aquifers is Anthropocene-age and susceptible to surface contamination

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 153 (2022) Cite this article. The distribution of groundwater age is useful for evaluating the susceptibility and sustainability of groundwater resources. Here, we compute the aquifer-scale cumulative distribution function to characterize the age distribution for 21 Principal Aquifers that account for ~80% of public-supply pumping in the United States. The aquifer-scale cumulative distribution function for each Principal Aquifer was derived from an ensemble of modeled age distributions (~60 samples per aquifer) based on multiple tracers: tritium, tritiogenic helium-3, sulfur hexafluoride, chlorofluorocarbons, carbon-14, and radiogenic helium-4. Nationally, the groundwater is 38% Anthropocene (since 1953), 34% Holocene (75 "“ 11,800 years ago), and 28% Pleistocene (>11,800 years ago). The Anthropocene fraction ranges from <5 to 100%, indicating a wide range in susceptibility to land-surface contamination. The Pleistocene fraction of groundwater exceeds 50% in 7 eastern aquifers that are predominately confined. The Holocene fraction of groundwater exceeds 50% in 5 western aquifers that are predominately unconfined. The sustainability of pumping from these Principal Aquifers depends on rates of recharge and release of groundwater stored in fine-grained layers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemala#Mexico#El Salvador#Smuggling#Honduras#Bbc Mundo#Google#Honduran
The Independent

Ted Cruz confirms he casually went on vacation amid another Texas weather crisis

Texas senator Ted Cruz was rumoured to have escaped yet another weather warning for the Lone Star state after he was spotted flying to the Bahamas.Mr Cruz said Texans should “be prepared and heed local officials’ warnings” on Friday because of a flash flood alert for Houston and the surrounding area. He added in a tweet: “My team and I are closely monitoring the ongoing weather”.Less than 24 hours later however, actor Craig Robinson appeared on The View live from the Bahamas and outed the Texas senator for being on his flight.That meant Mr Cruz was possibly on...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Migrant caravan marching north ENDS their journey after just two days - and 24 hours before July 4 after Mexico handed 3,000 residence permits - after UN report said the border is at its deadliest in history

Thousands of migrants part of a caravan that started in southern Mexico ended their travels toward the U.S. border just two days after setting off when they were handed permits to stay in the country for 30 days. Mexican officials handed out 3,000 temporary residence permits on Sunday and ended...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insists southern border crisis 'requires a regional response' after admitting criminals 'sometimes' get trucks of migrants through the border in wake of deadliest smuggling incident in US history

Alejandro Mayorkas admitted Sunday that 'sometimes' trucks of migrants get through U.S. authorities at the southern border following the deadliest human smuggling incident that left 53 people dead last week. The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that smuggling syndicates have 'evolved' and have become 'extraordinarily organized'...
IMMIGRATION
CBS Miami

Cuban troops report fatal clash with Florida speedboat

HAVANA — Cuban authorities say they have intercepted more than a dozen speedboats arriving from the United States this year — including two shooting incidents and at least one death. They say U.S. authorities have handed over a suspect in the shooting of a Cuban coast guard officer.The Interior Ministry statement read over state television Monday night comes amid a sharp increase in migration from Cuba to the United States, both by sea and via Mexico, at a time of economic hardships aggravated by the pandemic and by tightened U.S. sanctions.The ministry said its coast guard units had intercepted 13...
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Abortion laws: The women jailed for suffering miscarriages

When Karen woke up in an El Salvador hospital, she noticed that she was handcuffed to a bed and there were police officers by her bedside. "There were a lot of people around and they were saying I had taken my baby's life and that I was going to 'pay for what I had done'," Karen tells BBC 100 Women.
WORLD

