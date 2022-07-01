Australian teen identifies 40 U.S. presidents in one minute

July 1 (UPI) -- An Australian teenager earned a third Guinness World Records title for her memory skills by correctly identifying 40 U.S. presidents in one minute.

Lara Nunan, 16, of Sydney, previously broke the Guinness World Records for most Marvel characters identified in one minute (88) and most cartoon characters identified in one minute (102).

"I wanted to go for the hat-trick of getting three Guinness World Records titles in a 12-month period," Nunan told Guinness World Records.

Nunan said her latest record attempt was, in some ways, more complicated than her previous two.

"As I am Australian, I was not familiar with some U.S. presidents. I spent many hours practicing how to say their names very fast," she said.

She said presidents tend to have longer names than Marvel characters and cartoon stars.

"This was different to my first two records where the characters had shorter names," she said.

Nunan identified 40 presidents from their portraits in one minute, beating the previous record of 28, which was set by Anay Singh in 2021.

"It feels incredible to now have three Guinness World Records titles," she said.