Welch, WV

City of Welch celebrate Independence Day with weekend Beach Bash

By Seth McVey
 4 days ago

WELCH, WV ( WVNS ) — The City of Welch is extending an invitation to celebrate Independence Day with them this Saturday, July 2, 2022, at their Coal Town Beach Bash!

The Beach Bash will be held at the Martha H. Moore Park and festivities start at 6 pm Food vendors, live music, fireworks, bounce houses and so much more can be found within the celebration at the park.

More information on the celebration can be found on Coal Town’s website .

WVNS

Celebrate John Henry Days at the John Henry Historical Park

TALCOTT, WV (WVNS) — A fun event filled day for the family and kids is in the works commemorating the memory of the famous steel worker, John Henry, who, according to legend, saved the jobs of the other workers he worked with by beating out a steam drill that threatened their livelihood.
TALCOTT, WV
WVNS

Whistlepigs take on River Turtles for Fourth of July showdown

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– There’s no more all-American place to spend the Fourth of July than the baseball field, watching America’s game. That is just what Princeton Whistlepig fans did for the Fourth of July. They headed to Honeycutt Field in Princeton on Monday to watch the Whistlepigs play the River Turtles. One Whistlepigs fan has […]
PRINCETON, WV
Lootpress

July 3rd festivities still a go at Lake Stephens

SURVEYOR, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Less than ideal weather conditions have been the foil of a number of celebrations over the weekend as the eagerly anticipated Fourth of July holiday approaches. Sunday’s rains have not been enough to put Lake Stephens’ planned festivities on hold, however, despite conditions Saturday resulting...
SURVEYOR, WV
City
Welch, WV
Welch, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

Officials urge fireworks safety amid Independence Day festivities

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Fireworks add a special touch to backyard Independence Day celebrations. After all, what’s a Fourth of July celebration without sparklers and firecrackers? Since 2016, it’s been legal for Mountaineers to buy and set off some fireworks. But sometimes the party gets out of hand. Emergency Operations Center officials in the area said […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Innagural Princeton Hotdog Eating Contest winner downs 13 hotdogs

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The winner of the first Fourth of July Hotdog Eating Contest at Honeycutt Stadium in Princeton gulped down 13 franks and buns on Monday, July 4. Each contestant had a bucket of hotdogs on buns. They had 10 minutes to eat to the bottom.Event organizers kept plenty of water on hand. Sully […]
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Summer activity: West Virginia waterfall chasing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia residents and visitors can chase waterfalls by traveling America’s first-ever statewide waterfall trail. The trail will encourage people to get outside, reconnect with nature, and discover over two dozen waterfalls in the Mountain State. Travelers on the trail also have the chance to win prizes.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Celebrating America’s birthday in Alderson

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)–The famed Alderson Independence Day Celebration is back. And it’s one of the largest celebrations of the entire year in the Mountain State. Folks come from all across West Virginia and beyond to celebrate America’s birthday. Briton Kirby, who’s on the committee for this event, has been creating memories for families for half […]
ALDERSON, WV
WVNS

The tradition of Alderson’s 4th Celebration continues

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – What would the fourth of July in West Virginia be without the Alderson Fourth of July celebration? This year is the 61st annual edition of the renowned celebration in Alderson. Events included the Fourth of July parade, a tug of war contest, a classic car show, a performance by the country band […]
ALDERSON, WV
WVNS

Alderson prepares for biggest 4th of July celebration in WV

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – Friday in Alderson, people are setting up tents, unpacking their instruments, and getting ready for the biggest fourth of July bash anywhere in the state of West Virginia. Karen Lobban, a lifelong Alderson resident and 4th of July committee member says the celebration has come a long way since she participated […]
ALDERSON, WV
WVNS

Gov. Justice, Babydog honor retired bloodhound for 10 years of service

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice and his dog, Babydog are honoring Raisy the Bloodhound, the award-winning doggy member of the West Virginia Division of Forestry K-9 Investigative Unit, who retired after 10 years today. “Dogs have been known for a long time for being man’s best friend for all the comfort and joy […]
PETS
WVNS

Retro festival set for July 2 in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley Events is offering a car show and evening with music, contests and prizes, Beckley Events Director Jill Moorefield said Friday, July 1, 2022. Moorefield said the show is at Jim Word Memorial Park on Saturday, July 2, 2022. A music group will perform, and prizes will be awarded to cars from […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Fayetteville Heritage Festival returns

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — If you are working on your plans for the long holiday weekend, the town of Fayetteville has you covered. The Fayetteville Heritage Festival kicked off Friday, July 1, 2022, with special events scheduled all the way through Monday night including a fireworks show. There’s fun for the whole family, with games, […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

Cole Chevy dealership holds Independence Day celebration in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One car dealership is celebrating Independence Day with the Mercer County community. The Cole Chevy Buick and GMC dealership held a Star-Spangled Celebration for the community. Dealers and workers with Cole grilled and gave away hotdogs and hamburgers. Children spent time playing on the inflatables and bounce house and met with Baby Shark! […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Hinton Hometown Christmas raises money with Touch-A-Truck event

HINTON, WV (WVNS)–Residents in Hinton got an opportunity to look at the trucks emergency personnel drive. Parents and children came out to the Historic Freight Depot in Downtown Hinton to touch a truck.As many as 18 trucks joined the Hinton Fire Department and the Summers County Sheriff’s Department to help curious kids explore the vehicles […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Celebrate Alderson’s 61st annual 4th of July celebration!

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fun 4th of July outing for family and friends, you won’t want to miss the town of Alderson’s line up of exciting events. Alderson’s 61st 4th of July Celebration is excited another year filled with events such as WV Inflatables, concerts from the Goodson Boys and […]
ALDERSON, WV
Lootpress

Happy Birthday Bill Withers – Born on this day in Slab Fork

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – William Harrison Withers Jr. was an American singer/songwriter whose legacy only continues to grow each year following his 2020 passing. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Withers’ timeless hits such as “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean on Me” continue to resonate with listeners half a century after the fact.
SLAB FORK, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cities with the most expensive homes in West Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in West Virginia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $437,989 […]
REAL ESTATE
WVNS

RCPC to host Another Chance Art Market

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Raleigh County Prevention Coalition is hosting a fundraising event to celebrate the beauty of recovery this August. The premise of the art show is that all things can be made beautiful with another chance. Recycled and upcycled artists, food vendors, and special entertainment, such as an unconventional materials runway show, will […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Local farm opens for Blueberry picking season

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS)–Blueberry Hill on Egeria Road in Flat Top opened for pick-your-own blueberries this week. Owners say the berries are ripening at a record pace, offering plenty for anyone looking to make some pies, muffins, or just eat them fresh. The farm is open Tuesdays through Thursdays. Tuesdays and Wednesdays they open from […]
FLAT TOP, WV
WVNS

WVNS

