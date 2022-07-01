City of Welch celebrate Independence Day with weekend Beach Bash
WELCH, WV ( WVNS ) — The City of Welch is extending an invitation to celebrate Independence Day with them this Saturday, July 2, 2022, at their Coal Town Beach Bash!West Virginia Miners boast bigger and better fireworks display
The Beach Bash will be held at the Martha H. Moore Park and festivities start at 6 pm Food vendors, live music, fireworks, bounce houses and so much more can be found within the celebration at the park.
