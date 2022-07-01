City of Welch celebrate Independence Day with weekend Beach Bash

WELCH, WV ( WVNS ) — The City of Welch is extending an invitation to celebrate Independence Day with them this Saturday, July 2, 2022, at their Coal Town Beach Bash!

The Beach Bash will be held at the Martha H. Moore Park and festivities start at 6 pm Food vendors, live music, fireworks, bounce houses and so much more can be found within the celebration at the park.

More information on the celebration can be found on Coal Town’s website .

