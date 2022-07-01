ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinole, CA

Soul Mechanix groovin’ into Pinole’s Fernandez Park July 7

The Richmond Standard
The Richmond Standard
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the return of one of the first City of Pinole summer events in two years, Soul Mechanix is set to perform at Fernandez Park Thursday, July 7 from 6:30 to 8...

richmondstandard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JamBase

Terrapin Crossroads’ Legacy: Part 2 – ‘A Rare & Different Tune’

Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh opened Terrapin Crossroads in San Rafael, California on March 17, 2012. The concert hall and restuarant facilitated the growth of an important and vibrant community of musicians and fans that flourished through the venue’s closure in November 2021. For Part Two of JamBase’s retrospective...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
The Richmond Standard

‘A Little Bit of Everything’ coming to NIAD this July

NIAD Art Center in Richmond will come alive with “A Little Bit of Everything: Fashion & Fiber at NIAD” this July, to encompass a fiber/textile work exhibition in its gallery accompanied by a fashion-inspired art book, a virtual artist talk and gallery walkthrough and an onsite runway event that will also be live-streamed on Zoom.
RICHMOND, CA
Silicon Valley

Big changes for K-LOVE, Air1 radio in San Francisco Bay Area

K-LOVE radio listeners were in for a surprise on Friday morning, as they tuned into the station’s longtime Bay Area home of 97.7 FM and didn’t find the expected mix of top contemporary Christian music songs. Instead, they heard a short looped message:. “This is KJLV Los Altos...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Richmond Standard

8-year-old Richmond artist soars in DJ Khaled competition; needs your votes

For 8-year-old Brooklyn Ivy, talent is not the issue. Right now, votes are what she needs. The Richmond resident is currently soaring in a national competition called Next Up hosted by DJ Khaled. Dubbed “the world’s biggest online music competition,” Next Up has teamed with the Grammy winning producer in the search for the best new artists, songwriters, and producers around the globe.
RICHMOND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maxwell, CA
City
Pinole, CA
State
Ohio State
Local
California Entertainment
sftravel.com

9 Restaurants Worth Waiting in Line For in San Francisco

Everyone likes to make fun of our city’s long lines for toast, pastries and cruffins (notice all those carbs we seem to enjoy?). But just because you see a line doesn’t mean what is waiting at the end is necessarily worth the wait. Here are some lines that we think are worth it, but only you know your threshold for how long you’re willing to wait for something delicious.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomasun.com

They kept their heads, and saved their friend’s life

By Sarah Ford — On a balmy evening in mid-June, some recent Sonoma Valley High School grads met up to play basketball on one of the high school’s new outdoor courts. They were classmates from the class of 2020, with one younger boy, Mikey Serbicki, who just graduated. After a couple of hours of basketball, the sun was setting and they knew it would be their last game. Suddenly Mikey threw the ball wildly out of bounds, then said he was tired and sat down.
diablomag.com

2022 Best of the East Bay Meet: Matt Horn

It’s something any nine-to-fiver can appreciate: the desire to break away from the desk, the boss, and the monotony of the daily grind. For Matt Horn, who in 2016 was toiling away as a Los Angeles–based retail manager, that’s what the lure of the barbecue pit represented.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Brown
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Chaka Khan
Person
Jill Scott
Person
Donny Hathaway
Person
Roberta Flack
Person
Bill Withers
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
James Brown
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Aretha Franklin
KRON4 News

Sonny Barger, figurehead of Hells Angels, dies at 83

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — Sonny Barger, the leather-clad fixture of 1960s counterculture and figurehead of the Hells Angels motorcycle club who was at the notorious Rolling Stones concert at Altamont Speedway, has died. He was 83. Barger’s death was announced on his Facebook page late Wednesday. “If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone. […]
CBS San Francisco

KPIX reporter shares story of her family's encounter with Hells Angel Sonny Barger

OAKLAND -- On the day notorious Hells Angel leader Sonny Barger passed away, KPIX 5 reporter Juliette Goodrich shared a personal story about an encounter her family had with Barger when she was just an infant.Barger, the notorious founding member of the Hells Angels charter in Oakland, died on Thursday. His passing was announced with a statement he had written to be released on social media after his death. Sonny Barger founded the Oakland charter of the Hells Angels in 1957. The Oakland club house is still here and operating as part of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.Barger became the public...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#R B#Parliament#Ohio Players
The Richmond Standard

Vibrant new street banners installed in Downtown Richmond

Community members heading to downtown Richmond might notice some vibrant new additions: a series of street banners recently installed throughout the district, courtesy of a recent NPA mini grant from the Richmond Arts Commission, per Richmond Main Street Initiative (RMSI). According to the nonprofit, the new street banners not only...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Fireworks shows across the Bay Area

(KRON) — This year’s Fourth of July celebrations are bringing fireworks shows out with bang. KRON4 compiled a list of the fireworks shows you can check out across the Bay Area. Some shows are free, while others require tickets or reservations. Please check individual links to buy tickets or make reservations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

‘New anchor’ joins the KRON4 Morning News

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – KRON4’s Darya Folsom and James Fletcher had some competition this morning at the end of the 5 a.m. and the beginning of the 6 a.m. newscasts as they were joined by a blue heron. “Darya, James and Big Bird, our co-anchor,” Folsom introduced him as. “He’s landed for the show. Maybe […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Mission Local

The hidden, painful history of SF’s Magdalen Asylum

Potrero Avenue at 21st Street, where Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital’s Behavioral Health Center stands today, was once the site of a Magdalen Asylum run by the Sisters of Mercy. Inside, hundreds of local teen girls were imprisoned while women struggling with mental illness and addiction sought refuge. As with many Magdalen Asylums around the world, it was largely an appalling place to live.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Fireworks spark dozens of Bay Area fires

LAFEYETTE (KRON) – It was a busy Fourth of July night and fire departments continue to be busy this morning. People warned about the dangers of illegal fireworks continued to light them up, causing dozens of fires across the Bay Area. Firefighters in Contra Costa County reported fighting 30 fires Monday night with at least […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Goodbye Downtown Walnut Creek Tree

It was only relatively recently that I noticed this sad looking tree trunk in front of the former Stelle Bistro in downtown Walnut Creek.
The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard

Richmond, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

 https://richmondstandard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy