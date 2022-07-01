ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Italian guide names Indy pizzeria one of the top 50 in the US

By Izzy Karpinski
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNKxh_0gSFye6K00

An Indianapolis pizza place is being celebrated by the country considered the birthplace of the deliciously cheesy dish.

Italian guide 50 Top Pizza has released its list of 50 Top Pizzerias in the United States .

While the top spot goes to Una Pizza Napoletana in New York City, the Circle City is getting a piece of the congratulatory pie.

Central Indiana donut shop lands in top 20 of Yelp’s best donuts in the US list

Diavola (1134 E. 54th St.) in Broad Ripple clocks in at No. 47 on the list, the only pizzeria in Indiana to make the list.

The restaurant specializes in wood fired pizza and has been in the Broad Ripple area since 2015.

Several Chicago pizzerias also made the list. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria was the highest rated. It came in at No. 6.

You can check out the full list here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Antelope Valley Press

Midwestern farms struggle to market fish

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When drastic increases in food costs spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic left Andrew Caplinger struggling to find fresh catfish for his restaurants, he decided to try “an experimental” solution — growing his own. In the coming months, the Indianapolis restaurant chain Caplinger’s Fresh...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Restaurants
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
indianapolismonthly.com

The Feed: Big Bear Biscuits, Nevermore, And More

Big Bear Biscuits (3905 E. 96th St.) has scheduled its long-awaited grand opening for July 13. , an Edgar Allen Poe–themed bar and eatery with a variety of dining areas, has opened inside Union Station. The vast space includes seven bars with unique specialty drinks, a duckpin bowling alley, a coffee and juice bar for guests who arrive before the dinner crowd, and themed rooms.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
100.5 The River

Watch: Michigan Fireworks Accidentally All Go Off In 30 Seconds

Growing up the 4th of July was one of my favorite holidays. My brother Bob and I would spend the day with our dad and the rest of the family in Milford, Michigan. My Aunt and Uncle owned a cottage on Sears and we would spend the day swimming and fishing on the dock and in the row boat. Then later in the day, we would have a huge bbq with Hotdogs, Hamburgers, and Ribs along with some better-made chips and some Faygo to wash it all down.
MICHIGAN STATE
cbs4indy.com

Strong storms possible in central Indiana, hot too

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We have a lot to talk about this morning. Heat, storms, more storms, there’s a lot going on weather-wise this week. As you head out the door, it is hot and humid to start. That continues into this afternoon. Heat Advisory for all of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Pizzerias#New York City#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Italian#Una Pizza Napoletana#E 54th#Broad Ripple#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
indianapolismonthly.com

A Golden Opportunity To Live In Lockerbie

CHOCK-FULL of history and overflowing with charm, Lockerbie Square is the oldest surviving neighborhood in Indianapolis. One of its most famous residents, James Whitcomb Riley, loved the area so much that he named his dog Lockerbie and penned a poem to express his adoration. It opens with the lines, “Such a dear little street it is, nestled away/From the noise of the city and heat of the day,” and devotes the next several stanzas to the magic of the neighborhood. With Lockerbie’s shady, cobblestone streets and beautifully preserved homes, it’s easy to understand Riley’s sentiment.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

As Indiana considers second tax refund, some wonder: where’s the first?

With Indiana lawmakers poised to authorize a second, $225 tax refund to taxpayers in a special session this month, some Hoosiers are still waiting for the $125 refunds promised late last year. As of June 22, Indiana had issued about $245.6 million in refunds, according to the Department of Revenue....
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Comcast gives free flags to Hoosier families

INDIANAPOLIS — It is a symbol of freedom. The red, white, and blue American flag waves from the yards and porches of many Hoosier households. James Toon sees dozens of flags every day, as he drives for Comcast as a tech operations supervisor. "If I see a flag," says...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WIBC.com

Children Shot in Bouncy Houses at 4th Celebration

INDIANAPOLIS — Two children were shot inside bouncy houses at a shopping center on Indy’s east side during an Independence Day celebration Monday evening. Indianapolis Metro Police did not immediately have information on a suspect, but said a person shot into the crowd gathered at an organized cookout at a shopping center at 38th St., and North Arlington Ave., just before 7 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Road closures, start time for Indianapolis fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re heading to downtown Indy for the July 4 fireworks, be aware of some road closures. The following streets will close from 9:45 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. Here’s what to watch for: North and Michigan streets will close between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets Illinois Street will close between Ohio and St. Clair […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHNT News 19

America’s oldest cave art found in Tennessee

MONTGOMERY CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee is home to more than 50 state parks each steeped in a rich history. One of those parks has historical significance not only for our state but also North America. Dunbar Cave State Park has the oldest known cave art on the continent,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Your Radio Place

As many area residents have protested Ohio's new abortion rule a 10-year-old girl travels to Indiana for procedure

OHIO – Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis physician took a call from a colleague, a child abuse doctor in Ohio. Hours after the Supreme Court action, Ohio outlawed any abortion after six weeks. Now this doctor had a 10-year-old patient in the office who was six weeks and three days pregnant following a child abuse incident.
OHIO STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indy accounting firm bought by Sikich in Chicago

Chicago-based Sikich, which provides technology and professional services, has acquired Petrow Kane Leemhuis PC, a public accounting firm in Indianapolis. While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Sikich says the move expands its presence in the central Indiana area. Sikich says about 12 of Petrow Kane Leemhuis’ employees...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Benjamin Harrison Home’s Big Agenda

THE PREFACE. With the recent $6 million Old Glory, New Vision campaign secured, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site has undergone significant improvements with more to come. The project includes historically appropriate maintenance and renovations to Harrison’s 1875 Italianate Victorian home, along with upgrades to the grounds that focus on visibility and community connections.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Travel Maven

8 Places in Indiana You Must See Before You Die

From scenic roads to one-of-a-kind natural wonders, there are so many aspects of Indiana that make it it a unique state to experience. The summer is an amazing time to explore the Hoosier State. Whether you're looking to spend more time outdoors or simply want to learn more about Indiana's history, follow this list of must-see attractions for the ultimate bucket list-worthy guide.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy