Gov. Jay Inslee isn't committing to when he'll end Washington's COVID-19 state of emergency — and he will continue to make vaccination a job requirement for state workers.Driving the news: Inslee didn't say much last week as he issued a new directive making his state-worker vaccine mandate permanent.But, in an earlier interview with Axios Seattle, the governor shared some of his reasoning for continuing the requirement."We're saving the lives of state employees," Inslee told Axios in June. "It is still a fatal disease, the vaccine is extremely effective."He added that only a small fraction of employees — "like 3% or...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO