STATE WIDE–You now have the right to carry a gun in Indiana without a license or permit. But, you may not carry a gun in schools, secure areas of airports, commercial or chartered aircrafts, casinos, the Indiana Government Center, the State Fairgrounds (unless the gun is for sale or trade at a fairgrounds event) and penal institutions. Your rights as a gun owner are now compiled in a document called the Indiana “Gun Owners Bill of Rights”.

INDIANA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO