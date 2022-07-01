Officer who killed man in Jackson County acted in self-defense, officials say

(CBS DETROIT) – A Southgate man has been charged after having inappropriate contact with a teen girl over social media. Shawn P. Frances, 35, has been charged with one count of enticing a minor for immoral purposes. Frances allegedly contacted the 13-year-old girl over social media from June 1 through June 27 and sent nude photos of himself. In addition to this, he asked the girl to send nude photos of herself and to meet with him. Officials say Frances is a family friend of the victim. The girl’s mother discovered the messages from Frances and contacted the Southgate Police Department immediately. An investigation led to the arrest of Frances on June 29. He was arraigned on July 5, and he received a $10,000/10% bond, and he was ordered to wear a GPS tether. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 15. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

