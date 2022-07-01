ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Officer who killed man in Jackson County acted in self-defense, officials say

 4 days ago
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jerry Jarzynka has found that a police officer acted in self-defense when he fatally shot a man in March. Erik Poul Moller Nielsen, 36, was shot and killed by a Columbia Township Police Department officer on the morning of March 31....

