COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies across the state are monitoring the streets for drunk drivers. Troopers tell 11 News this is the time of year when they pull over an increased amount of impaired drivers. Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News if you are pulled over for drinking, you will be arrested, have to do a chemical test, will have your vehicle impounded, and will have to pay up to about $13,000 in fines and fees.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO