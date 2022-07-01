Big Rapids Rotary passes leadership to new president

BARRYTON — Baking can come in many shapes and sizes, from the simple easy bake oven to industrial size productions facilities, Renee Earle falls somewhere in the middle. Renee Earle has turned her home just outside of Barryton into her own personal bake shop, creating specialty breads, cookies, cinnamon rolls, and other baked goods for buyers to enjoy. She has been a consistent presence at the Big Rapids market, selling for over six years.

BARRYTON, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO