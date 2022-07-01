Big Rapids Rotary passes leadership to new president

MECOSTA — Participants and spectators were decked out in red, white and blue as they celebrated the Fourth of July during the parade in downtown Mecosta this weekend. A weekend of events in celebration of the Fourth of July included a vintage car show in downtown Mecosta and a performance by Elvis Tribute musician Jake Slater as part of the "Music on the River Series."
BIG RAPIDS — The annual Big Rapids High School Alumni All Class Reunion will take place from 5-11 p.m., Aug. 6, in the 100 block of S. Michigan Avenue in downtown Big Rapids. A few changes will be in store for this year’s event, reunion committee chairperson Deb Knopf...
As the restrictions brought about by the pandemic are slowly letting up, concerts, theaters, movies, and festivals have started back up. We put together a list of day trips of indoor and outdoor activities in Michigan. They include walking, sightseeing, hiking, biking, running, and many more. Michigan is one of...
ONEKAMA — The sixth annual Onekama Block Party will offer visitors games, food, sidewalk sales, face painting, raffles and a farmers market. The event is scheduled to take place from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday. The theme for this year's block party is bicycles. Decorated bikes, supplied by village residents...
ALBION — Manistee student Kirk Myers graduated recently with a degree in kinesiology-exercise science with a minor in psychology. Myers was also named to the Albion College dean's list for the spring 2022 semester. The list recognizes students who achieve a 3.5 or better GPA while taking four graded courses.
BARRYTON — Baking can come in many shapes and sizes, from the simple easy bake oven to industrial size productions facilities, Renee Earle falls somewhere in the middle. Renee Earle has turned her home just outside of Barryton into her own personal bake shop, creating specialty breads, cookies, cinnamon rolls, and other baked goods for buyers to enjoy. She has been a consistent presence at the Big Rapids market, selling for over six years.
After almost 24 hours of watching and waiting, Manistee County emergency personnel called off an evacuation warning caused by the partial collapse of two emissions towers at the TES Filer City Station. The warning was called off around noon Wednesday after engineers and crews worked through the night at the energy production plant to secure the foundation of the 120-foot towers.
MANISTEE – Nearly 300 runners and walkers participated in the 2022 Manistee Firecracker 5K run/walk on Saturday. Nathan Pavlik of Chicago took first place for the men with a time of 17:15, while Ashley Lindeman of Manistee was the first woman finisher in 19:36. In the Masters' division, Scott...
MECOSTA — Elvis tribute artist Jake Slater came out to the village of Mecosta on Friday, July 1 to kick off a music-filled Independence Day weekend. Families and residents came out to enjoy some classic Elvis tunes brought back to life at Bromley Park. According to his website, Slater...
MECOSTA – Residents flocked this weekend to the vintage car show at Morton Township Library to check out some hot rods from several decades. From Ford to Chevrolet, vehicles from classic automakers showed off their mechanics and owners enjoyed showcasing their models to visitors of all ages.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Within just a few days, Tom and Haley Perrin along with their young son, Oliver, hope to finally be moving back into their Sanford home that suffered devastating flooding in May of 2020. “We can’t wait to go home,”...
BIG RAPIDS — Officers with the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety responded to the following calls. All calls may not be reported. All suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. • A case of harassment was reported in the 1100 block of Fuller...
