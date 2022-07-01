ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest man accused of shooting, killing man at Dayton shopping center parking lot

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
The man accused of shooting and killing a Dayton man in a shopping center parking lot in May has been arrested.

>> READ: Man killed in shooting at Dayton shopping center parking lot identified

Quinn Mattison, 27, has been arrested, Dayton Police confirmed Friday. A task-force including the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Trotwood PD, SOFAST, and SafeStreets led to Mattison’s arrest.

Police have been searching for Mattison in connection with the homicide of Reinaldo Taylor, 33, as well as outstanding warrants for a concealed carry weapon, weapons under disability, and the improper handling of a firearm.

Police and medical personnel received a report of around 30 gunshots with a possible victim at the Gettysburg Plaza shopping center in the 2100 block of North Gettysburg Avenue in early hours of May 29.

“There’s a shooting going on at Gettysburg Plaza,” a 911 caller said. “They said somebody is out there dead.”

Taylor was located on scene and transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

Detectives will collaborate with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office to determine official charges.

Mattison remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

©2022 Cox Media Group

