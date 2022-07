Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has reportedly been arrested for felony domestic violence. The 24-year-old forward turned himself into a Los Angeles jail after an incident that took place on Tuesday according to the report. There is little information about the incident or the arrest at this time. Bridges is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason and was expected to attract money near or at a maximum contract. Free agency is set to begin Thursday afternoon, but this report will clearly impact his value on an open market. There is no comment from the Bridges or Hornets camps at this time. TMZ Sports originally reported the information.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO