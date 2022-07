Instagram has added a long-awaited feature specifically for iOS/iPhone users. Despite being one of the most popular apps in the world, Facebook is actually pretty slow to update Instagram. It often takes months, sometimes years, for basic and in-demand features to be added. And to be fair to Instagram, this is how most social media apps work (just ask every Twitter user about the edit button). That said, today the long wait for one Instagram feature is finally over.

3 DAYS AGO