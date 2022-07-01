ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Roderick Ireland Courthouse closed for cleaning

By Nick DeGray
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Roderick Ireland Courthouse and the Juvenile Courthouse in downtown Springfield are both closed and will remain so through Tuesday.

Both courthouses are undergoing a deep cleaning. The cleaning is part of the settlement agreement reached between the Trial Court and plaintiffs who sued to close the Roderick Ireland Courthouse due to mold and health concerns.

Business that would have been conducted at the two courthouses has been moved to other local courthouses temporarily. Both buildings will open back up for regular business on Wednesday.

