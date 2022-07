The Florence Pioneer Museum and Research Center has set up a display of medical equipment at the Florence Post Office. There are several pieces donated from St. Joseph’s Hospital when it was located in Florence, a surgery set from Dr. Thomas Davis from Portland and a picture of a Dr. L.L. Percival (and his daughter Helen) who had his office and home at 116 N. Petroleum in Florence in the late 1800s.

FLORENCE, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO