Listeria outbreak reported in 10 states, including Georgia, tied to unknown source

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating what has caused a listeria outbreak in 10 states.

At least 23 people have been hospitalized, including one person in Georgia. One person has died in Illinois.

CDC officials say at least 20 people infected in the outbreak either live in, or traveled to, Florida about a month before they got sick. However, it’s unknown what the source of the outbreak is.

“The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” the CDC said Thursday. “In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

Listeriosis is a serious infection caused by the germ Listeria monocytogenes.

Recent listeria outbreaks have been traced to soft cheeses, celery, sprouts, cantaloupe and ice cream. Listeria cases can also be traced to hot dogs, lunch meats and smoked fish, according to the CDC website.

The CDC says severe illness symptoms can start within two weeks of eating the contaminated food, but some have reported feeling sick the same day or 70 days after they ate.

Pregnant women, newborns, adults 65 and order and people with weakened immune systems have higher risks of getting seriously ill from listeria.

