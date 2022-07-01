ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Listeria outbreak reported in 10 states, including Georgia, tied to unknown source

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xj90_0gSFrvXY00

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating what has caused a listeria outbreak in 10 states.

At least 23 people have been hospitalized, including one person in Georgia. One person has died in Illinois.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

CDC officials say at least 20 people infected in the outbreak either live in, or traveled to, Florida about a month before they got sick. However, it’s unknown what the source of the outbreak is.

“The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” the CDC said Thursday. “In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

Listeriosis is a serious infection caused by the germ Listeria monocytogenes.

Recent listeria outbreaks have been traced to soft cheeses, celery, sprouts, cantaloupe and ice cream. Listeria cases can also be traced to hot dogs, lunch meats and smoked fish, according to the CDC website.

The CDC says severe illness symptoms can start within two weeks of eating the contaminated food, but some have reported feeling sick the same day or 70 days after they ate.

Pregnant women, newborns, adults 65 and order and people with weakened immune systems have higher risks of getting seriously ill from listeria.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 16

Jim Welch
4d ago

here we go. Florida Governor DeSantis in the spotlight for president and fauci and his democrats got to find something wrong in Florida. I hope no one gets this stuff but do we believe cdc anymore

Reply(3)
20
Pheobe Nantz
3d ago

Keep letting these illegals into our country UNCHECKED. We have ALL kinds of viruses because they are bringing it across the border EVERY DAY

Reply(3)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

CDC: Listeria outbreak linked to Florida ice cream company

MIAMI - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream which is only sold in Florida The manufacturer, located in a Sarasota area Amish community, has voluntarily contacted retailers to recommend against selling its ice cream products until further notice. The CDC says consumers who have the ice cream at home should throw it away and clean areas, containers, and utensils that may have touched the product. Interviews with 17 infected people found that 14 had reported eating ice cream and six remembered eating...
10 Tampa Bay

Listeria in Florida: Which foods should I avoid eating?

TAMPA, Fla. — Before you fire up the grill this summer, it's a good idea to double-check the labels on your packages from the grocery store. There's a Listeria outbreak linked to the Tampa Bay area, and people are being told to toss out any potentially contaminated food while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to investigate.
FLORIDA STATE
bourboncountycitizen.com

Kentuckians seem convinced that Covid is over, but they’re wrong

This month my family had encounters with two Lexington doctor offices. In one the staff rolled her eyes when asked about masks, parroting the misinformation that viruses are two small to be filtered, ignoring the fact that what is floating in the air are larger viral-droplet aerosols which N95 masks efficiently capture. The other had a mask optional policy in a practice which services high-risk elderly patients in a county which is in the CDC’s “red” zone for transmission and hospitalizations. No wonder Kentucky is 49th in the nation in their Covid-19 response.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
State
Florida State
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Outbreaks
fox13news.com

CDC links Sarasota ice cream maker to deadly listeria outbreak

SARASOTA, Fla. - Amid the investigation into a multi-state listeria outbreak, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning retailers who sell ice cream from Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota not to serve the products to customers until further notice. Health officials with the CDC and the...
SARASOTA, FL
WSAV News 3

Georgia counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
GEORGIA STATE
wlrn.org

In Florida, 60 of 67 counties are listed as high risk for COVID-19

The map of COVID-19 community risk levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the state nearly all in orange, at high risk for transmission for the disease. As of June 30, only seven of Florida’s 67 counties were not at high risk; and they were list at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
iheart.com

1 Dead, 22 Hospitalized In Mysterious New Outbreak

One person has died and 22 others have been hospitalized in relation to a new listeria outbreak in which the source has not yet been identified, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reports the outbreak has included 23 total illnesses in 10 states, but...
FLORIDA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Georgia has some of the highest HIV rates in the country. But treatment has never been easier

DeMarcus Beckham performs multiple HIV tests a week.  “I’ve tested people in Kroger parking lots,” Beckham said. “College campuses, church campuses, high schools, in back of cars.” Beckham is executive director for Bibb County-based HIV/AIDS advocacy group Reach to Impact. He’s licensed through the Georgia Department of Public Health to test for HIV, or human […] The post Georgia has some of the highest HIV rates in the country. But treatment has never been easier appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

1 person died, 22 hospitalized in listeria outbreak linked to Florida. Here’s what to know

One person has died and 22 people have been hospitalized due to a listeria outbreak linked to Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The listeria cases have been reported in 10 states, but many patients traveled to Florida the month before getting sick, according to the CDC. Florida has accounted for 12 of the 23 cases that have been reported to the CDC from January 2021 to June 2022. The bulk of the U.S. cases — 16 — have been diagnosed since January.
FLORIDA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Georgia, survey finds

ATLANTA - If you want to know how much money you need to make to be happy living in Georgia, the simple answer is "a lot." A survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found that you need an annual salary of $93,240 to be happy in Georgia. The survey also found that people need to be making between $53,280 and $66,660 annually for their emotional well-being.
ATLANTA, GA
cwbradio.com

First Case of Moneypox Confirmed in Wisconsin

(WMTV) Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox has been confirmed. The Department of Health Services indicated Friday the virus was found in a Dane County resident, who is now isolating. DHS’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard added that, with cases rising across the country, he wasn’t surprised when it reached Wisconsin.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
162K+
Followers
114K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy