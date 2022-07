NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unarmed man was arrested after attempting to carjack an RTA bus Sunday morning (July 3), New Orleans police said. Terrence Johnson, 21, was booked with attempted carjacking and attempted theft of a motor vehicle shortly after he tried and failed to commandeer a bus in the 7700 block of Grant Street, in the Plum Orchard section of New Orleans East, the NOPD said.

