Traffic Advisories For Superior 4th Of July Events

Both the City of Duluth and the City of Superior have postponed all 4th of July events and festivities, and both have named either a tentative date or a replacement date. The DECC posted for the City of Duluth and posted for Fourthfest, sharing the new plans for Duluth. The fireworks, which were to be held in conjunction with the DECC, announced that they are looking at July 8th as a new date and everything scheduled for Monday evening, but do be aware this is only tentative. More information will be coming soon.

