Sandy Fire estimated at 99 acres as Incident Management Team arrives

BONDURANT, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Sandy Fire is burning on the Big Piney Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

The fire was reported at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday June 28 and is 99 acres.

A Type 3 incident management team has arrived and will assume command Saturday. A Type 3 incident management team is mobilized to provide command and control and assist the Forest by managing the fire suppression operations.

The fire is approximately 6-miles west of Bondurant, Wyoming and smoke may be visible from US-189/191. An area closure is in effect today for the Cliff Creek and Sandy Marshall Creek, area. Only portions of the following trails within the closure area are closed: Cliff Creek Trail, Highline Trail, Bondurant Creek Trail, Cliff Creek Parallel Trail, Snag Creek Trail, Hunter Creek Trail, and Cliff Creek FS Road 30565.

The fire danger rating is at Moderate for the Bridger-Teton National Forest. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Resources include a 20-person Type 2 handcrew, a Type 1 Hotshot crew, a Type 1 helicopter and 2 engines. The Type 3 incident Management Team and support resources assume command at 6:00 a.m. July 2, 2022. Additional resources have been ordered.

