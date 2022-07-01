A Kayaking Date Night

Most international travel went on a halt over the past years due to the pandemic, but it seems that the cruise industry felt the brunt of it, especially in early 2020. Lest we forget daily news detailing passengers who struggled onboard as ships were stranded at sea for long periods of time. The good news is that cruises are back this year, with the hottest cruises being… cruises to nowhere. These inexpensive cruises are great for short breaks, and for journeys into international waters with the reach of local gambling.

