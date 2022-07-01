A Kayaking Date Night

A sky cruise plane concept shows what it's like to take a vacation while floating above clouds, but will it be the future of high-class tourism or is it a pipe dream? Futuristic hotels aren't just found in science-fiction, some, like Japan's first cutting-edge robot hotel, actually became a reality. While it's challenging enough to build fantastic hotels on terra firma, doing it in the clouds may seem impossible. However, a YouTube video animated by Hashem Al-Ghaili explores the possibility of reinventing future cruise vacations by way of a hypothetical nuclear-powered sky cruise plane capable of staying airborne for years.
