Church Point, LA

Church Point man accused of shooting person with shotgun

By Abigail Jones
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CHURCH POINT, La. ( KLFY ) — The Church Point Police Department (CPPD) is looking for a suspect accused of shooting a man with a 12 gauge shotgun, leaving him with critical injuries.

David Guidry, of Church Point, (also known as “Spider”) is accused of shooting the victim at approximately 1 a.m. on June 26, near the area of Carriere Lane and Martin Luther King Dr. Guidry is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and illegal use of weapons.

Breaux Bridge PD drop charges on alleged drunk driver, victim files civil suit

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a shotgun blast to his left chest and arm area. The victim was incoherent at the time and unable to give officers much information. He was taken to Lafayette General Hospital and underwent surgery, then placed in critical condition.

Investigating officers determined that Guidry was the suspect who shot the victim and used a 12 gauge shotgun.

If anyone knows the location of Guidry, please contact your local Law Enforcement. The victim is expected to make a complete recovery.

Other arrests are also pending as the investigation proceeds as they tried covering up the incident.

