ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Six postal workers robbed at gunpoint in two days

By Brian Farrell
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDvvU_0gSFojjL00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it is investigating the robberies of six mail carriers that took place June 30 and July 1.

U.S. Postal Service Inspector Michael Martel said the robberies took place at locations in the District and in Maryland.

Four of the robberies took place July 1:

  • 2005 Dayton Street, Wheaton, Md. (at approximately 10:30 a.m.)
  • 3344 Major Denton Dr., Beltsville, Md. (at approximately 10:50 a.m.)
  • 2000 block Florida Ave. NW, Washington (at approximately 11:25 a.m.
  • 6701 Quiet Hours Ct., Columbia, Md. (at approximately 1:30 p.m.)

In each incident, someone with a gun approached the mail carrier and demanded property, took it, then left. Martel said in the cases in Wheaton and Beltsville, the person got into a car that may have been a black Infiniti with dark-tinted windows.

Image of the suspected vehicle, courtesy of USPS.

The person who robbed the mail carrier on Florida Avenue NW hit the carrier on the chin and left the area in a black Mercedes.

There was no information about a car used in the incident in Columbia.

The general description of the person involved in all four instances was similar.

Mail carriers robbed at gunpoint in DC, Montgomery County

The incidents came the day after others. In the ones that took place on June 30, two people robbed mail carriers in the District and Montgomery County, Md.

The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said the first incident on Thursday (June 30) took place shortly before 1 p.m. in Takoma Park. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said two people with a gun came up to a carrier who was delivering mail in the 7400 block of Holly Ave. Officers with the Takoma Park Police Department responded to the situation, too. They said the robbers took some of the mail carrier’s personal property, then ran off towards Cedar Avenue to a black sedan that was waiting for them. Police said the mail carrier was not hurt seriously.

In that case, the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said shortly before 1:20 p.m., two people matching the descriptions of those involved in the robbery in Maryland approached a mail carrier in the 5900 block of 8th St. NE in Washington. They pulled out a gun, demanded property, then headed towards a black car.

Postal inspectors are working with the Metropolitan Police Department and the Takoma Park Police Department in their investigation.

USPIS issued a reward of up to $50,000 for information in each case that leads to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of the people responsible. If you have information that can help postal inspectors, you can call 1-877-876-2455.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 40

Bridge SC
3d ago

Need to give the carriers weapons because it used to be unheard of to rob a mail carrier because they knew it was messing with the Feds but now there are no boundaries. Make sure to throw the book at them. First thing that should go is bond and parole. Truth in sentencing. Fill up these jails and build more if needed.

Reply
6
Dona S
3d ago

Imagine being the person waiting for something important in that mail. Hell, let them come over this way and steal something I am expecting. No need for police, I will find my package! I know where they are, down to the minute! Lmao. You want a mail carrier safety task force? Come between me and my Ebay! Genuinely sorry for the folks that undoubtedly lost important mail. What a world.

Reply
5
Bad O Knows
3d ago

Hazardous Duty Pay for Postal Service Mail Carrier's and give them trained Pitbull Dog to ride along with them

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

2 Shot at Fourth of July Party in Frederick, Maryland: Police

Two people were shot after a fight broke out near an informal Fourth of July party at an apartment complex in Frederick, Maryland, police said. An argument broke out before someone opened fire in the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive, Frederick City Police said. Officers arrived about 1 a.m....
FREDERICK, MD
fox5dc.com

1 man, 1 juvenile injured in Southeast DC shooting: police

WASHINGTON - One man and one juvenile male were shot Monday night in Southeast, according to police. DC Police said their investigation revealed the shooting took place at 9:51 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Ave, SE, shortly after fireworks began to burst in the sky over the National Mall.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Annapolis Shooting And Robbery Suspect Arrested

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On June 11, 2022 at approximately 2:30am, officers responded to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported walk-in gunshot victim. A second victim was later located by Detectives. Officers learned both victims were walking in the Melrob Court area when they were approached by a male suspect.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NBC Washington

16-Year-Old Killed in Northeast DC Shooting: Police

A 16-year-old was killed in a shooting early Tuesday in Washington, D.C., police said, amid a rash of violence in the capital following July 4 celebrations. Officers responded to the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace Northeast about 1 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said. Levoire Simmons, of Northeast D.C., was...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WDVM 25

Frederick shooting leaves two injured

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two injured early Tuesday morning. Members of the Frederick Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Heather Ridge around 1 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots. They found a man who had been shot on the scene and flew him to […]
FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

Man charged in Montgomery County police chase that ended in Fairfax Co. crash

A Germantown, Maryland, man has been charged in a police chase that started in Germantown and ended with a crash in Fairfax, Virginia, that closed Route 7 in Tysons. Frederick K. Njihia, 26, will be charged in Montgomery County with four counts of attempted murder and first-degree assault with a firearm. The Virginia State Police are charging him with on one felony count of eluding police and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. He’s being held without bond in Virginia.
GERMANTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Robbery#Washington Lrb Dc News#U S Postal Service#Infiniti#Florida Avenue Nw#Mercedes
WDVM 25

Shooting in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) is on the scene of a shooting in Alexandria, Va. According to a tweet from FCPD, the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Buckman Rd. in Alexandria. One person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Food Insecurity: These DC food organizations accept SNAP and WIC payments

Food insecurity is a pressing issue in D.C. but there are resources for places that accept EBT, WIC and other food assistance programs as payment. This mobile market serves some of D.C.’s most underserved communities. The mobile market hosts pop-ups and serves fresh produce to residents while also accepting EBT and WIC payments. The program runs from June until November and makes appearances Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at specific locations for each day. If you wish to learn more about Arcadia’s Mobile Market, check out their website.
WASHINGTON, DC
630 WMAL

Nonprofit Sues Over Baltimore Police Records Requests

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — A lawsuit recently filed by a Baltimore nonprofit alleges the city department that handles police records is improperly shielding police misconduct documents. The suit brought by the transparency advocacy group Open Justice Baltimore and two journalists alleges the Baltimore Law Department has engaged in a...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Three dead, nine others injured in Baltimore during violent July 4th weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was another holiday weekend marked by gun violence Baltimore. According to police, three people were killed and nine others were injured, including a 14-year-old boy. Most of the shootings took place overnight and happened despite an uptick in police presence. We have a robust deployment...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy