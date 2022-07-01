Six postal workers robbed at gunpoint in two days

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it is investigating the robberies of six mail carriers that took place June 30 and July 1.

U.S. Postal Service Inspector Michael Martel said the robberies took place at locations in the District and in Maryland.

Four of the robberies took place July 1:

2005 Dayton Street, Wheaton, Md. (at approximately 10:30 a.m.)

3344 Major Denton Dr., Beltsville, Md. (at approximately 10:50 a.m.)

2000 block Florida Ave. NW, Washington (at approximately 11:25 a.m.

6701 Quiet Hours Ct., Columbia, Md. (at approximately 1:30 p.m.)

In each incident, someone with a gun approached the mail carrier and demanded property, took it, then left. Martel said in the cases in Wheaton and Beltsville, the person got into a car that may have been a black Infiniti with dark-tinted windows.

Image of the suspected vehicle, courtesy of USPS.

The person who robbed the mail carrier on Florida Avenue NW hit the carrier on the chin and left the area in a black Mercedes.

There was no information about a car used in the incident in Columbia.

The general description of the person involved in all four instances was similar.

The incidents came the day after others. In the ones that took place on June 30, two people robbed mail carriers in the District and Montgomery County, Md.

The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said the first incident on Thursday (June 30) took place shortly before 1 p.m. in Takoma Park. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said two people with a gun came up to a carrier who was delivering mail in the 7400 block of Holly Ave. Officers with the Takoma Park Police Department responded to the situation, too. They said the robbers took some of the mail carrier’s personal property, then ran off towards Cedar Avenue to a black sedan that was waiting for them. Police said the mail carrier was not hurt seriously.

In that case, the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said shortly before 1:20 p.m., two people matching the descriptions of those involved in the robbery in Maryland approached a mail carrier in the 5900 block of 8th St. NE in Washington. They pulled out a gun, demanded property, then headed towards a black car.

Postal inspectors are working with the Metropolitan Police Department and the Takoma Park Police Department in their investigation.

USPIS issued a reward of up to $50,000 for information in each case that leads to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of the people responsible. If you have information that can help postal inspectors, you can call 1-877-876-2455.

