Makeup

Sephora Fourth of July Sale: Shop Select Beauty for Up to 50% Off

By Robin Mosley
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSephora is finally back with a brand-new deal that includes hundreds of products across skin care, makeup and hair care to help you look and feel your best. Starting today and through July 4 select beauty products are on sale for up to 50% off. Everyone shopping this deal...

www.cnet.com

whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CNET

These 7 Early Prime Day Deals Are Better Than Today's Fourth of July Sales

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon Prime Day is rapidly approaching, and today we have a bunch of big Fourth of July sales that you can take advantage of as well. With early Prime Day deals in full swing, we rounded up a few of the best Prime Day deals you can buy right now that are actually better than the deals that will be expiring at midnight tonight when the Fourth of July is over. The CNET Deals team is looking through all the major Fourth of July deals that are available and will continue to bring you all the best ones you should consider.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but...
SKIN CARE
AOL Corp

The best budget earbud sales for July 4th, starting at $15

Listen up! July 4th sales are swinging and it's the best time to cash in on holiday deals and save some serious dough. Something you're sure to need this summer as you take your morning run, your afternoon constitution, or are just lazing on the beach? A good pair of budget earbuds. You want the best pair for the best price, and we've curated a list of those Bluetooth buds that are a great find, but may be under your radar. These are budget friendly, starting at $10, and highly rated, so you can feel confident whichever you pick. Grab a pair quick — these deals are likely to sell out. Happy 4th!
ELECTRONICS
#Beauty Brands#Beauty Products#Sephora Collection
CNET

Amazon Surprises Prime Members With Up to 53% Off Fire Tablets

If you were hoping to snag a cheap tablet deal this month, you don't have to wait until Prime Day to do so. Amazon has just launched a new sale on its affordable Fire 7 tablets, dropping prices to record lows with as much as 53% off. With the 7-inch tablet selling for as little as $30 for Prime members, it's an inexpensive pickup before Prime Day even starts.
ELECTRONICS
Allure

The Best $25 and Under Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Early

It's almost time for the best sale of the year: Amazon Prime Day. You can shop and save early with these beauty deals that are $25 or less. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

I tried Amazon's No. 1 bestselling outdoor sandal — and it was love at first wear

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
APPAREL
Gamespot

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals: Early Discounts Available Now

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is less than two weeks away. The annual sales event is scheduled for July 12-13. Prime Day 2022 will bring deals on millions of products. Seriously. Last year, there were discounts on more than two million products across practically every category imaginable. And that's not even counting the many thousands of deals at competing retailers as part of anti-Prime Day sales. Though we won't see the bulk of Prime Day 2022 deals until the week of the actual sale, there are already some great discounts available now. We've rounded up the best early Prime Day 2022 deals.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Fourth of July Sale Includes Huge Deals on Keurig, Staub, Roomba, and More Top Brands

With the long 4th of July weekend come tons of incredible sales on amazing goods for your home and kitchen — and we’re highlighting the best of the best for you to shop. While we’ve already scoured stellar deals at editor-favorite retailers like Williams Sonoma and Macy’s, as well as top kitchen brands including Le Creuset and Misen, we’re here to bring even more amazing deals to your attention with the Bed Bath & Beyond 4th of July sale!
SHOPPING
Elle

Becca's Legendary Under-Eye Corrector Has Returned

When the news broke last year that beloved beauty brand Becca was to close, a stockpiling frenzy ensued. The Australian make-up line – which was scooped up by Estée Lauder in 2016 and shuttered five years later – had cemented itself as the go-to for glowy skin-enhancing formulas: the kind that give you the angelic sheen of someone that hasn’t spent the past 18 months with a quarantini in one hand and the TV remote in the other.
MAKEUP
Food & Wine

Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Colorful Le Creuset Dutch Ovens Ahead of Prime Day—Save Up to $131 Right Now

A Le Creuset Dutch oven is often the one piece of high-end cookware every home cook and food lover pines for. And after being gifted a beautiful purple 5.5-quart model for my birthday, I'm living proof that it's a worthwhile investment that will pay off. Since these coveted Dutch ovens come with a steep price tag and rarely go on sale, finding them at a good price can be a bit of a challenge. Luckily, Amazon just slashed the price on three Le Creuset Dutch ovens ahead of Prime Day — and you won't want to miss out.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best Buy 4th of July Sale 2022: Save on appliances, TVs and more

Prime Day is right around the corner, and with it will come some amazing Prime Day deals, but before its arrival we have the 4th of July sales to take advantage of. A lot of great tech is seeing huge discounts at Best Buy for the 4th of July holiday, among them things like 4K TVs and household appliances. With Prime Day lurking around the corner, it can be a little confusing when the best time to grab a deal might be. While Prime Day is a great time to catch a deal on smaller tech, the 4th of July sales currently taking are ripe for deals on larger electronics such as appliances and TVs. We’ve rounded up the best of these 4th of July sales taking place at Best Buy, so read on for more details.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

The single best July 4th deals at 14 top retailers — from Amazon to Zappos

Ask us what's our favorite thing about the 4th of July, and we'll say parades, sparklers, hot dogs, and — oh yeah — some of the year's best prices on gear we can't live without. July 4 deals are legendary, and this year's batch is hot as ever. Discounts of 50% or more are popping on everything from handbags to kitchen appliances. So here you have it: the best July 4 sales across the web. Whether you're in the market for summer or just squirreling away staples for back to school, you'll find everything you're looking for and then some. Summer's officially in session. Shop for it now and save big.
BEAUTY & FASHION

