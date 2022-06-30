ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Birthday Parties at Conner Prairie

indyschild.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave your child’s next birthday party at Conner Prairie! Birthday party locations include the Treetop Outpost, River Crossing, or a Headless Horseman party in October. Address: 13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers, IN 46038. Phone: (317) 776-6000. Website: connerprairie.org/plan/host-an-event/birthday-parties/. More information about birthday parties at Conner Praire:. In-season birthday parties:...

indyschild.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Current Publishing

‘Neighborhood bakery’ opens on Conner Street in Noblesville

A family-owned bakery and café that opened June 1 is quickly becoming popular in the Noblesville community. Debbie’s Daughters, on the ground floor of 12 Stars Media, 1236 Conner St., Noblesville, has sold homemade bakery items since 2020. The bakery recently opened a storefront and is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Arcadia parties in the street every Thursday night till fall

It was Small Town Celebration night Thursday at the Arcadia Farmer’s Market. There was something for everyone, including live music, caboose rides on the Nickel Plate Express, multiple food trucks, karate demonstrations, crafts for the kids, freebies and over 17 vendors. The Arcadia Farmer’s Market is held from 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday through September.
ARCADIA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fishers, IN
Fishers, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Current Publishing

New owner reopens Zing! Cafe in Carmel’s Village of WestClay

When Michelle Drew and her family moved to the Village of WestClay in Carmel, they enjoyed having a neighborhood coffee shop. “We loved it just as much as everybody,” Drew said. “We hated to see it sitting here (closed).”. So, when Zing Cafe, 12710 Meeting House Rd., closed...
CARMEL, IN
WIBC.com

A CHANGE AT SYMPHONY ON THE PRAIRIE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Star-Spangled Symphony is back with Conner Prairie’s Symphony on the Prairie until July 4th. However, there will be a noticeable change to its musical lineup. The symphony usually fires cannons with the “1812 Overture.” This year, Star-Spangled Symphony conductor Alfred Savia told WISH TV that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Top 7 Things to do this Weekend in Indianapolis | July 1 – 4

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 7 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Bringing together all persons, young and old, in a celebration of our nation and our community. Lights Over Morse Lake is dedicated to promoting the economy through local businesses and supporting local charities, churches, service groups, schools and youth organizations. Lights Over Morse Lake operates through donations and dedicated volunteers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

All about Nickel Plate caboose!

A total of 163 people rode the Little Red Caboose on Saturday. On the Fourth of July, 15-minute rides will be departing from Hobbs Station in Noblesville’s Forest Park. Go to NickelPlateExpress.com to get your seats.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Parties#Conner Prairie#Birthday Party#Furnishings#Hot Chocolate#Treetop Outpost#The Conner Prairie Store
Southside Times

Remembering stories from a family deeply embedded in the Southside’s history

One of Marilyn Mayfield’s favorite memories growing up on the Southside of Indianapolis was going to the drive-in movie theaters. “That’s where you went to the shows. There were no shows on the Southside of Indianapolis. Even after we had kids, we used to use that for a cheap form of entertainment. I remember our old ’55 Chevy with a hump in the middle. I made something out of wood that covered the hump and put blankets on it. When they get tired, they’d go to sleep,” she remembered. Mayfield was born at St. Francis Hospital in 1940 and came home to 58 Van Dyke St. right behind Sophia’s Bridal where the post office used to be. “That’s where I lived until I got married, then my husband and I lived in the old lodge building, which was called the Odd Fellow’s building. Less than a year later, we bought our house and we’re still in the same house 62 years later, which is two-and-a-half blocks from where I was raised,” Mayfield explained.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Edinburgh, IN

The city of Edinburgh, Indiana, is more than your typical travel destination. Edinburgh lies in the Bartholomew, Johnson, and Shelby counties. It’s’ the first settlement in Johnson County, sometimes referred to as the town of Edinburg earlier in its history. The town’s name may have come from Edinburgh,...
EDINBURGH, IN
Southside Times

History of a centerpiece

President, Fountain Square Neighborhood Association. It is likely undisputed the most well-known structures in Fountain Square are the fountains from which the neighborhood derives its name. But did you ever wonder about the history of these famous fountains? Wonder no more!. In the late 1800s, the area of Fountain Square...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WANE-TV

Italian guide names Indy pizzeria one of the top 50 in the US

An Indianapolis pizza place is being celebrated by the country considered the birthplace of the deliciously cheesy dish. Italian guide 50 Top Pizza has released its list of 50 Top Pizzerias in the United States. While the top spot goes to Una Pizza Napoletana in New York City, the Circle...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Central Indiana fire departments respond to several house fires Sunday

CARMEL, Ind. — Several fires kept central Indiana fire departments busy Sunday. The Carmel Fire Department responded to two house fires late Sunday night. The first fire was reported at 14253 Trailwind Court around 11:10 p.m. Crews arrived to find fire coming from the roof of the home. The...
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Indy house fire blamed on fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators say errant fireworks were to blame for a residence fire late Sunday night on the city’s near west side. Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Sharon Ave., where they found a fire on a deck. It took about twenty minutes to get the fire under control. A 23-year-old man and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

4th of July rain chances for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – There’s both good news and bad news in the forecast this weekend. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be drier with sunshine. But starting Monday, the rain returns. The rest of Friday Drier weekend with some sunshine We’ll start the holiday weekend off on a dry note! A mix of sun and clouds […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Lost hikers found in Monroe Co. wilderness

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A couple from Valparaiso were found after going missing in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest outside of Bloomington. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a 44-year-old man called 911 at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday after he and his wife became lost while hiking in […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy